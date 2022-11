robjg63: Always loved NZers amazing ability to be 'wise' after any event.... Also the ability to ignore the same thing happening in the rest of the world and fixate that "it's only a problem here".

There is a similar Kiwi logic in assuming that because we have similar problems, it's pointless to expect better from the people we pay handsomely to make these calls locally. The fact other places have it here is not a reason to excuse the speed and quality of our decision making here when it isn't up to scratch.

There were countless people questioning why investor LVRs were lifted at the time. No hindsight needed. Plenty questioned the RBNZ defending not hiking the OCR when inflation started to rise when they were towing the Fed line that inflation was 'transitory'. No hindsight needed.

Even RBNZ admits it should have lifted the OCR faster - in the internal review they made public after Orr was reappointed for a full five years. Dismissing criticism of it for not doing so because other places have inflation or because it's just 'hindsight' is close to towing a political line suitable for the politics thread.