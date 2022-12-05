Can see list of rewards here:

https://rewards.bnz.co.nz/gift_card/listing

Also if click on lines top left can see cash reward. Do not need to log in to see rewards.

If move cash to 300 points pays just over $2, so 150 points per $1.

When looking through non cash rewards, it takes over 3000 points to get $20, and other amounts of non cash rewards work out less then $1 for every 150 points as well.

Maybe it is for suckers that don’t take cash? 😂

I don’t know if getting other rewards like travel etc is just as bad a deal.

Taking cash works out about the same as previous reward scheme, just reward if taken in cash is paid to credit card and not bank account, so lowers free credit on card slightly.