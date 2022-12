A friend in the US needs to send us NZ$400. What is a good and efficient way for him to do this? I don’t mind whether it goes to our cheque account or our credit card account.

Although I am a retired banker and aware of SWIFT codes etc, this is something of which I little direct experience at a personal level. Would be grateful for advice. I'm sure I've seen stuff on this here on GZ before but can't readily find it.