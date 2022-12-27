Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
openmedia

2857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302837 27-Dec-2022 10:29
Does anyone else find statements like this from your bank ridiculous?

 

A reminder that payments between banks aren’t processed on public holidays. Any payments to or from other banks will next be processed on 28 December. Please remember to have enough funds in your account to cover any payments. Wishing you a safe and happy holiday period.

 

 

 

I'm trying to transfer xmas money over to our daughter and because we're with different banks she won't get it until Wednesday, but this doesn't stop the banks processing etpos and credit-card transactions.

 

All payments across NZ banks should be measured in seconds these days, 24/7 365 days.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

Jase2985
11847 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014206 27-Dec-2022 10:44
different networks, different checks and balances

mudguard
1495 posts

Uber Geek


  #3014207 27-Dec-2022 10:46
The reason that isn't automatic is because of Anti Money Laundering compliance and making sure people who give their pins and passwords to scammers don't get ripped off straight away.

 

It's just one of those things, like the supermarket Armageddon that is Easter Saturday. 

openmedia

2857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3014213 27-Dec-2022 11:16
mudguard:

 

The reason that isn't automatic is because of Anti Money Laundering compliance and making sure people who give their pins and passwords to scammers don't get ripped off straight away.

 

It's just one of those things, like the supermarket Armageddon that is Easter Saturday. 

 

 

And 99% of that analysis should be automated these days.

 

Lets be honest, there isn't someone sitting at a screen approving each transfer before they happen?




Generally known online as OpenMedia



eracode
6631 posts

Uber Geek


  #3014214 27-Dec-2022 11:21
Jase2985:

 

different networks, different cheques and balances

 

 

FTFY 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
6631 posts

Uber Geek


  #3014216 27-Dec-2022 11:28
For some us this system works slightly to our advantage. Those receiving NZ Super - next due Tuesday next week - will receive it four days early this Friday due to Tuesday being a bank holiday.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Linux
9462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014220 27-Dec-2022 11:45
Changes are coming 2023 and transfers will happen on weekends and public holidays

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11201 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014235 27-Dec-2022 12:07
All payments across NZ banks should be measured in seconds these days, 24/7 365 days.


So while I agree with you, this will never happen. So how payments work between banks is via “batch files” which is a CSV like file that is generated and sent between banks (via a file transfer protocol like SFTP) every 15mins. There are also additional checks via RBNZ that check if the bank has sufficient funds to process a transaction and also AML obligations that need to be followed which involves flagging potential “risky” transactions.

There is a change coming in very soon which will enable transfers to occur 24/7/365. There is the other risk of AML and Fraud happening with these transactions so somebody will still be monitoring potential high risk stuff. Most of the fraud analysis is done by machine learning but when a transaction is flagged it is sent to a human to look over (remember, this is real money).

There was historical reasons for bank holidays normally related to software / hardware upgrades of mainframes but these now happen outside of bank holidays. We’ve also got it very lucky in NZ where banks can do transfers from one another in 15mins or less as with Australia or even the US there is often another third party app to do transfers because banks take a couple of days to process transfers.

I also personally have accounts with most banks. I bank with ANZ but keep money in BNZ / ASB just in case. This way I can do instant transfers when required.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
OldGeek
665 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014237 27-Dec-2022 12:07
openmedia:

 

Does anyone else find statements like this from your bank ridiculous?

 

A reminder that payments between banks aren’t processed on public holidays. Any payments to or from other banks will next be processed on 28 December. Please remember to have enough funds in your account to cover any payments. Wishing you a safe and happy holiday period.

 

 

 

I'm trying to transfer xmas money over to our daughter and because we're with different banks she won't get it until Wednesday, but this doesn't stop the banks processing etpos and credit-card transactions.

 

All payments across NZ banks should be measured in seconds these days, 24/7 365 days.

 

 

It is not simply a technology issue: with interbank settlement the Reserve Bank is involved.  This is a detailed explanation of what happens:

 

Processing payments | Banking Ombudsman Scheme (bankomb.org.nz)




