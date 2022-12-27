openmedia:

Does anyone else find statements like this from your bank ridiculous?

A reminder that payments between banks aren’t processed on public holidays. Any payments to or from other banks will next be processed on 28 December. Please remember to have enough funds in your account to cover any payments. Wishing you a safe and happy holiday period.

I'm trying to transfer xmas money over to our daughter and because we're with different banks she won't get it until Wednesday, but this doesn't stop the banks processing etpos and credit-card transactions.

All payments across NZ banks should be measured in seconds these days, 24/7 365 days.