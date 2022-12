openmedia:

All payments across NZ banks should be measured in seconds these days, 24/7 365 days.

So while I agree with you, this will never happen. So how payments work between banks is via “batch files” which is a CSV like file that is generated and sent between banks (via a file transfer protocol like SFTP) every 15mins. There are also additional checks via RBNZ that check if the bank has sufficient funds to process a transaction and also AML obligations that need to be followed which involves flagging potential “risky” transactions.There is a change coming in very soon which will enable transfers to occur 24/7/365. There is the other risk of AML and Fraud happening with these transactions so somebody will still be monitoring potential high risk stuff. Most of the fraud analysis is done by machine learning but when a transaction is flagged it is sent to a human to look over (remember, this is real money).There was historical reasons for bank holidays normally related to software / hardware upgrades of mainframes but these now happen outside of bank holidays. We’ve also got it very lucky in NZ where banks can do transfers from one another in 15mins or less as with Australia or even the US there is often another third party app to do transfers because banks take a couple of days to process transfers.I also personally have accounts with most banks. I bank with ANZ but keep money in BNZ / ASB just in case. This way I can do instant transfers when required.