Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementSwitching Kiwisaver, ditching the broker
David321

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303010 10-Jan-2023 13:23
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

My wife and I currently have our Kiwisaver accounts managed by Swain woodham (brokers/advisors) who have invested our funds into two seperate accounts.

 

Swain woodham take 0.75% per annum of our total balance for their "monitoring" of our funds and then the provider fee's come out as required also. But as our balances have increased significantly since joining many years ago the 0.75% cut Swain Woodham take is getting quite substantial so we are looking to ditch swain Woodham and switch to other providers without using a broker to avoid the 0.75% fee we currently pay swain woodham.

 

We are both in our mid thirties so will be looking at growth funds, after a few hours of research online I have seen Millford and Fisher funds would be good options based on past returns, although I know you can't use this alone to decide as we have all know past performance does not indicate future performance.

 

The fee's seem reasonable when compared to their returns, Fisher Funds are a bit higher than millford from what I can see, but I don't want my wife and I both in Millford as I remember our advisor saying they never recommend this incase one company collapses you still have your spouses balance to live off.

 

Im interested to hear others thoughts on this, I have no question in particular I guess apart from would this be a good move? I know financial advice must come from a registered person etc but I am more looking to hear other peoples thoughts and input rather than take it as advice.

 

Bonus question, one thing that has just sprung to mind is this, would it actually be a bad time to move providers considering the current downturn? considering that we have less in accounts now that when we switch a year or so ago, I keep hearing our companies will be buying up cheap stocks right now in anticipation there will be a big bounce back? therefor if we were to cut our losses and switch now we would not have the chance for the big bounce back of our accounts due to not being with the provider longer enough for them to buy cheap stocks on our behalf with our money? or does it not work like that? perhaps when our money is with the new provider and allocated we have just as much of a chance of a bounceback than if we remained with our current provider because bounce backs depend on total balance? Im am fairly certain it would be a case of bounce back relates to account balance and switching at any time would neither be beneficial or non-benefishal, but wanted to check! 

 

 




_David_

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
805 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3019534 10-Jan-2023 13:27
Send private message quote this post

In general, it shouldn't matter when you switch funds if you're switching from e.g. a growth fund to another growth fund. You're selling the old fund for less money but the new fund is cheaper. The only exception is that I think your money sits in cash with IRD for a few weeks during the transition, and if the market goes up massively during that time you've lost out a bit.

 

I've generally heard advice to go for low-fee funds rather than more expensive actively managed funds - as you're finding, the fees are excessive. Returns are hard to predict and there's very little clear evidence on actively managed funds being more profitable than index funds.

 

Fees, on the other hand, are guaranteed.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
wellygary
6978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3019536 10-Jan-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

Have you asked Swain Woodham to justify their ongoing fee of 0.75%?... 

 

I could understand a one off fee to help you select a fund, but how can they justify on going cash to basically "watch the watchers"

timmmay
18987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3019557 10-Jan-2023 13:49
Send private message quote this post

There's also Simplicity. Lower fees but from memory return after fees is slightly lower than Fisher Funds. Fisher Funds fees are pretty high. Last year they gave themselves a "performance bonus" as documented in the fees schedule for meeting targets, which was approximately as much as the fund had gained in the past year - about $1K from memory. When I asked about it they said the bonus period was different from the tax year, or something like that. Wasn't impressed. They're very reputable generally though.



David321

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3019588 10-Jan-2023 14:47
Send private message quote this post

Just browsing now, these performanced based fee's are interesting especially when some of the returns are luck.

 

I have heard many say actively managed funds are not work the extra fee's they come with (including my broker) but it seems hard to find funds that perform well in the growth category that are not actively managed. 




_David_

pih

pih
496 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3019590 10-Jan-2023 14:51
Send private message quote this post

We moved to Milford about a year ago. Can't say much about returns: everything has largely been in downturn since we moved, with some recent gains to get us back to where we were 6 months ago, but I was very happy with the application and transfer process, and the app is pretty good. Happy so far and would recommend, if that counts for anything.

jonherries
1255 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3019592 10-Jan-2023 14:52
Send private message quote this post

We are with simplicity. It is non-profit so they donate any profits to charity and they seem like equivalent ETFs (maybe even an ETF aggregator).

They show you everything you own (ETFs, shares, bonds etc)which is interesting. They also have an ethical investing framework.

They also do homeloans for members and you can just invest with them separate to KiwiSaver too.

Jon

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 