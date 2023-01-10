Hi all,

My wife and I currently have our Kiwisaver accounts managed by Swain woodham (brokers/advisors) who have invested our funds into two seperate accounts.

Swain woodham take 0.75% per annum of our total balance for their "monitoring" of our funds and then the provider fee's come out as required also. But as our balances have increased significantly since joining many years ago the 0.75% cut Swain Woodham take is getting quite substantial so we are looking to ditch swain Woodham and switch to other providers without using a broker to avoid the 0.75% fee we currently pay swain woodham.

We are both in our mid thirties so will be looking at growth funds, after a few hours of research online I have seen Millford and Fisher funds would be good options based on past returns, although I know you can't use this alone to decide as we have all know past performance does not indicate future performance.

The fee's seem reasonable when compared to their returns, Fisher Funds are a bit higher than millford from what I can see, but I don't want my wife and I both in Millford as I remember our advisor saying they never recommend this incase one company collapses you still have your spouses balance to live off.

Im interested to hear others thoughts on this, I have no question in particular I guess apart from would this be a good move? I know financial advice must come from a registered person etc but I am more looking to hear other peoples thoughts and input rather than take it as advice.

Bonus question, one thing that has just sprung to mind is this, would it actually be a bad time to move providers considering the current downturn? considering that we have less in accounts now that when we switch a year or so ago, I keep hearing our companies will be buying up cheap stocks right now in anticipation there will be a big bounce back? therefor if we were to cut our losses and switch now we would not have the chance for the big bounce back of our accounts due to not being with the provider longer enough for them to buy cheap stocks on our behalf with our money? or does it not work like that? perhaps when our money is with the new provider and allocated we have just as much of a chance of a bounceback than if we remained with our current provider because bounce backs depend on total balance? Im am fairly certain it would be a case of bounce back relates to account balance and switching at any time would neither be beneficial or non-benefishal, but wanted to check!