Had some trouble using Countdown's Online Gift Card system recently which are issued by other companies such as Flexi eGift cards (which seem to be popular for corporate issing Chistmas eGifts). Turns out the Countdown system only works with Chrome and no other browsers at all. Even the Flexi eGift people admitted Countdown is aware of the issues and showing no interest doing anything about it. If you don't use Chrome their system just shows a blank screen. Posting this here for other people to be aware of. Certaintly won't be getting any more of their online gift cards in the future -- luckily Flexi eGift offers other vendors as options so if you get one of their gifts you can redeem them for online vouchers from other vendors such as Macpac which I've had no trouble with.

Perhaps someone here knows someone or another who works there who can follow up with the right people at Countdown to sort this out...? It's embrassing that in 2023 we still have web developers who only develops for IE/Chrome.