#303306 31-Jan-2023 10:02
It seems BNZ has removed most of their physical branches, and their telephone services are so short staffed you can't speak to a human. Some services (eg credit card disputes for highest tier cards) are by email or leaving voice messages!

 

I made a dispute on 8 Jan and last night received an email about it, by the time which i had already sorted it out with the merchant. I had forgotten about it, last night they said they received my dispute and blocked the card, now i can't speak to them ... did the email and left voice message

 

So if you are thinking about a new bank, I'd strongly advise you look elsewhere ...

 

But sometimes everybody is like that and you might not get better service elsewhere.

 

*Sigh

 

/end rant

 

(this is not my first issue, every time i have to deal with BNZ in the last 6 months i have not been able to get hold of them over the phone. now Dunedin only has 1 branch that opens at 10, there is another branch but that's only open 2 days a week!)




  #3029878 31-Jan-2023 10:07
It’s not just BNZ , ANZ are terrible as well so are 2 degrees and other telcos.

  #3029884 31-Jan-2023 10:22
yeah i have guessed it's the new normal since covid.

 

thanks, i'll stop entertaining thoughts about moving banks ...




  #3029892 31-Jan-2023 10:45
I had consistently good service from BNZ until I settled on my new home about a year and a half ago.

 

They assured me that they were ready to settle on the required date but then the person I was dealing with became uncontactable and the other staff refused to talk to me - they simply told me that I could only talk to that one individual who was simply impossible to get hold of. The idea that a particular customer can only deal with a particular staff member seemed quite bizarre to me. 



  #3029902 31-Jan-2023 11:04
i am now unable to find bill payees anywhere on the app or the desktop sign in,

 

can only pay tax.

 

anyone from BNZ tell me how to find the listed bill payees like you used to be able to?




  #3029905 31-Jan-2023 11:15
Batman:

yeah i have guessed it's the new normal since covid.


thanks, i'll stop entertaining thoughts about moving banks ...



I don’t get why it’s the new norm did all the call centre agents all return home? or have the banks used it as an excuse to reduce staffing costs

  #3029906 31-Jan-2023 11:20
during covid the excuse was short staffed, people are sick, everyone has to be patient

 

over time people get used to waiting a long time

 

companies now change their targets, sack everybody and make their customers wait like they're used to waiting.

 

unfortunately everybody waits now, supply chain has turned to crap because everybody is waiting for everybody at every stage of the chain

 

bad supply chain means costs go up, people now want to cut costs by sacking staff, wait gets longer and supply chain remains rubbish, and the cycle continues

 

diesel was $1.xx before covid now it's $2.xx

 

result - poor bank service

 

what can i do at my end? wait.




  #3029909 31-Jan-2023 11:34
Batman:

 

i am now unable to find bill payees anywhere on the app or the desktop sign in,

 

can only pay tax.

 

anyone from BNZ tell me how to find the listed bill payees like you used to be able to?

 

 

 

 

For what it's worth, my payees are still shown/listed under Menu options for me.... 



  #3029910 31-Jan-2023 11:35
I always cringe at the "higher than normal call volumes" pre-recorded disclaimer. When you shut physical branches and/or make it so difficult to do all but the most menial thing at a branch, your call volumes are going to be higher. They need to change it to "we are too cheap to employ sufficient staff, so you are going to have to wait".....

