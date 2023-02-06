Hi.

I have a shareies account with a relatively small amount invested. I've pretty much ignored it.

My 13-year-old wants to take some of his savings and try investing in shares. Is sharsies a decent platform? it's convenient because I already have an account with them, but I have been wondering given some of the feedback Ive seen about Sharsies, if I should change platforms?

If I move platforms, I assume I need to sell my shares, extract the money and move to the new platform and then re-invest?

Advice would be appreciated.