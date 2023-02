one of the issues i've come across with people tracking their spending is they can see the "limit" more easily, which often means it enables them to spend more not less.

to not spend its more about dealing with peoples personality rather than tracking money. how and what to do depends on the situation. some times its as simple as essentials only, unless your almost starving to death your spending to much. also dealing with the "i'm bored/tired/sick of being tight with money" so will splash out on something. also i like revolving credit, or offset mortgages, because everything you earn goes to the house first, then anything you spend is costing you in interest rate as well as not paying for the house. so thats a big incentive not to spend, but can be down right dangerous with the wrong person. with fixed interest its easy to declare that the "house is taken car of this month/week" so everything else is free to spend as we like. if you don't know where your limit is, you may be more conservative in spending to make sure you don't spend to much.

its not just about dollars but how people think.