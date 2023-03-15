So I've just found out that Jaxx Liberty is closing down on March 27 so need to move my accounts to another wallet provider.
I have no idea who to choose. Anyone on here have a trusted wallet provider that they would recommend?
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
If you're keeping your crypto as a store of wealth rather than something transactional, you could simply generate a paper wallet and store it on a piece of paper, and a flash drive in a .txt file for diversity, then pop it somewhere safe, or invest in a hardware wallet.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.