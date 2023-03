Turners Auto's share registry is Computershares. Computershares offer the ability to sell shares through them rather than go through a broker. Expensive to do, $95 vs $30 with Jarden or ASB, but easy enough if you don't want to bother setting up a broker and this is their only shares.

You will need their CSN and FIN for the shares. See https://www.computershare.com/nz/investor-trade