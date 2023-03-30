I made a purchase through RS Components on Monday this week, individual account (not business) and paid via credit card.

Last night I noticed that I have been billed five separate times for this order, all random amounts. Two of them add up to the total order value that I have been invoiced, however the other three seem to be extra, with no explanation on the RS website.

I noticed an order in November last year was also broken into two separate charges, but they tallied to the total invoice amount.

Has anyone else noticed or experienced this?

Of course I'll call them and ask, just as soon as they open at 0900, but impatience and all that...