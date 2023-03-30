Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RS Components - Multiple CC charges for one order
Ge0rge

1602 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304027 30-Mar-2023 08:12
Send private message

I made a purchase through RS Components on Monday this week, individual account (not business) and paid via credit card.

 

Last night I noticed that I have been billed five separate times for this order, all random amounts. Two of them add up to the total order value that I have been invoiced, however the other three seem to be extra, with no explanation on the RS website.

 

I noticed an order in November last year was also broken into two separate charges, but they tallied to the total invoice amount.

 

Has anyone else noticed or experienced this?

 

Of course I'll call them and ask, just as soon as they open at 0900, but impatience and all that...

mkissin
253 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3056425 30-Mar-2023 09:44
Send private message quote this post

Yes, RS will bill you per shipment, no matter how you organised the cart/order.

 

You'll mainly get different shipments if the items come from different warehouses, or back orders, but it's basically impossible to accurately tell upfront how many shipments your order will end up being.

 

Mine have (over hundreds, maybe thousands of orders) always ended up tallying to the initial purchase amount.

