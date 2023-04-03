Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFinance and wealth managementBank Payments 7 Days Per Week wef 26 May
Just got the following from TSB (who incidentally are not my main bank):

 

From 26 May, we’ll be processing payments 7 days a week!
 
This means payments will be processed on weekends and public holidays, rather than just on business days as they are now.
This is an industry-wide change to help make payments easier and gives you more flexibility to pay other people, or be paid, any day you choose.
 
What you need to know from 26 May 
  
     Any payments set up to go out late on a Friday or over the weekend will go out on the same day. 
 
     You can change most of your automatic payments through Online Banking. 
 
     Payments may still be delayed by a couple of hours before they go through.   
 
     High value transactions, such as house settlements, will still be processed on business days, as well as international and credit card payments. 

 

 
What you need to do 
 
It's a good time to look at any scheduled payments you have set up, such as automatic payments and direct debits, to ensure that you'll have sufficient funds available on the day the payment is scheduled to go out. 
If you run a business, it’s also worth reviewing your payments along with your current payment processes. 
 
We're here to help 

 

To find out more check out the FAQ's on our website. Any changes to terms and conditions will be notified on our website on Thursday 4 May.
As always, our team are here to help if you need us.
Thanks, 
The team at TSB 

 

Find out more

All banks are doing it.

Statement from ANZ: https://www.anz.co.nz/comms/7-day-processing/

 

Payments NZ: https://www.paymentsnz.co.nz/resources/articles/payments-moving-365-days-year/




