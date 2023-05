No, akahu is using scraping and I remember back in my banking days actually going out of my way to block it at one point. They at-least used to collect data (go into each of your accounts and get around a months worth of history) and they're not at all endorsed by any bank.

A picture speaks 1000 words - would you trust a third party company to store your internet banking login and encourage you to disable 2FA (Onlinecode via ANZ)? This was taken just now.

If a third party site is asking for your internet banking login information then it is not endorsed by your bank and is just as bad in many cases as entering your details on a phishing site - you have no idea what they're grabbing, storing and have no idea what their security is like. There are some companies doing things via open banking but akahu is not one of them.

We've got 7 day payments between banks now that happen even on public holidays.