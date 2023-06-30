Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ANZ - Opinions?
johno1234

972 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306128 30-Jun-2023 09:46
I keep hearing bad things... but am considering sucking that up and moving to ANZ from Kiwibank because:

 

I don't normally interact with the bank and do everything online so customer service not normally an issue.

 

ANZ have the best AirNZ status earn (50% bonus) which would make it easier to retain Gold or Elite status

 

ANZ support ApplePay

 

ANZ have 1% for 3 years up to $80k "Green" loans - next car will be an EV so could just about buy two on this deal for next to no interest.

 

As to Kiwibank:

 

Their customer service, on the occasion I avail myself of it, has been exemplary. Have been with them for quite a w:hile, and I still have the same bank manager as when I joined, and he knows who I am. That said, he is very constrained by the Kiwibank rules these days.

 

No Apple Pay so I have to carry a card around with my phone. If they had AP I could ditch the phone and just wear a watch.

 

No Green loans

 

Changing banks is a bit of a pain... and I hear bad things all the time from ANZ customers about dealing with them. Am I mad to entertain the idea?

 

Could look at ASB... hear good things about them, they have Apple Pay and they have Green loans. No 50% up bonus on AirNZ status earn though. 

 

 

sidefx
3635 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3097549 30-Jun-2023 09:58
Have not had any issues with ANZ, been with them for years for most banking (since national bank) -  Only complaint I have is that they seem happy to charge fees for anything and everything they can unless you kick up a fuss while making crazy profits... but that's pretty much all banks I guess. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
cat
11759 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097550 30-Jun-2023 09:59
The tech stack that ANZ has is far superior to Kiwibank.

 

Personally, ANZ is my main bank. It is personal preference with what bank you go with. A tip is to go speak to a personal banker at ANZ as they'll handle the whole process of the move and currently you're able to get 1% cashback for moving your home loans to them. They'll also by default beat any posted rate. Renewal of your home loans is simple where often the in app rate is far better than the public posted rate and beats other banks too.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

johno1234

972 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3097552 30-Jun-2023 10:06
Thanks for the quick replies. Sounds like ANZ are OK if you know what you are doing.

 

We've got a small mortgage that is currently fully offset. Have sold our house - settlement is in a few weeks and not yet found the next one - so then taking a 6 month rental while we are looking. Once the house is settled and we have the cash it should make a bank move easier with no security to transfer and hopefully with a bit of cash on TD with them they will be accommodating. The 1% transfer bonus is therefore not going to happen. I'm self employed and that always makes it more difficult as have to show the banks more accounting stuff than if I was employed. 

 

 



michaelmurfy
cat
11759 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097557 30-Jun-2023 10:23
Ah fair call. So banks can do a managed Bank Switch (link) which makes everything easy - only thing you may need to help out with is getting your pay going into your new account, direct debits, stuff coming from your credit card etc. I would recommend doing this option as it makes it easy for you. You just need to have a chat to an ANZ Staffer.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Silvrav
347 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3097578 30-Jun-2023 10:35
I have just opened an account with ANZ as well as a secondary account...what erks me at the moment is I need to phone in to activate my online account - call waiting time of 30+mins so far!

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12655 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097579 30-Jun-2023 10:37
ANZ service has gone downhill since COVID (but so has everyones) and talking to them about any form of loans, they assess everything at "worst case" level. And if you want a loan short term, they'll say no as well, because they make nothing out of it.

 

They have just cancelled some airpoints scheme on their Visa cards, so check into their point schemes before signing anything.

 

For general day to day banking theyve been fine and their online system is pretty good. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

michaelmurfy
cat
11759 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097580 30-Jun-2023 10:37
@Silvrav Mornings are one of the busiest times for their call centre. I normally call up around 2pm and find it is quiet then normally getting through within 5mins.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Silvrav
347 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3097583 30-Jun-2023 10:39
michaelmurfy:

 

@Silvrav Mornings are one of the busiest times for their call centre. I normally call up around 2pm and find it is quiet then normally getting through within 5mins.

 

 

 

 

awesome, thanks, I have a 1045 meeting so if no answer by then I will try again this afternoon.

 

 

 

 

MikeAqua
7385 posts

Uber Geek


  #3097623 30-Jun-2023 11:20
We're with ANZ.  No issues with them.  They resolve problems for us quickly.  When I've asked for more credit (e.g. to buy the GTR) they've been able to sort it out on the phone ins less than 30 minutes.  That said we are well-behaved and careful clients.  We always make our payments, and we haven't stretched our debt-equity-income situation.  




Mike

wlgspotter
328 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097634 30-Jun-2023 11:43
Watching this topic with interest especially with regards to ANZ's credit card earn rate.  We still have the standard AirPoints Visa card with them.

 

That said, our current main back is ASB, have been with them since Nov 2016.  Prior to that we were with ANZ for 15+ years.  The only reason for the switch to ASB was when we purchased out current home we had a mortgage broker work with us for the "best deal" and ASB came out tops at the time.  We were apprehensive about switching to ASB as we found ANZ pretty good without much issues, their technology is pretty good too (Apps, Internet Banking, etc) so we were concerned about the move to ASB.

 

Our only (real) gripe about ANZ is that in the 15+ years that we were with them, we keep having change on Personal Banking Managers - I've lost count to the number of bank managers that we've had, and everytime there is a change we literally had to introduce ourselves and explain things all over again.  We still have out accounds with them but our mortgage is now with ASB.  Oh yes and the credit card - besides the AirPoints (standard) Visa we also had the Cashback Platinum, which was our main credit card -  the Cashback card actually worked well for us until last year when we discovered that we no longer get travel insurance with the Castback Visa, hence the decision to switch to ASB TrueRewards.

 

As for ASB, so far so good.  Just that they don't offer an AirPoints type credit card or Cashback (which we prefer actually), so have to make do with the TrueRewards Visa.  In the time we have been with them we are now onyo thr 3rd Premium Banking Manager, but the transition have been handled really well and all the bank managers know who we are and have our history.

 

And Kiwibank - we also do have the AirPoints Visa Lite with them - that has come in handy to be able to use it to purchase AirPoints top ups (Mrs is Gold Elite and there are some special fares which you can only purchase using AirPoints, so the points top up using the Kiwibank Visa have come in handy.

 

Sorry I digress, but just wanna say overall we never really had issues in the time we were with ANZ. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12655 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097637 30-Jun-2023 11:51
MikeAqua:

 

We're with ANZ.  No issues with them.  They resolve problems for us quickly.  When I've asked for more credit (e.g. to buy the GTR) they've been able to sort it out on the phone ins less than 30 minutes.  That said we are well-behaved and careful clients.  We always make our payments, and we haven't stretched our debt-equity-income situation.  

 

 

We're the same situation wise as such, but they won't talk to us regarding a new home loan (going elsewhere for that now). Their system says we live beyond our means, yet we have savings, never missed any payments, and go on family trips quite often without emptying out the account. They also say the equity in our house is minimal (we owe next to nothing on it, and house now worth 3x what we paid). Credit history for both of us is 900+.  

 

So go figure..... :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

Silvrav
347 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3097647 30-Jun-2023 12:42
xpd:

 

MikeAqua:

 

We're with ANZ.  No issues with them.  They resolve problems for us quickly.  When I've asked for more credit (e.g. to buy the GTR) they've been able to sort it out on the phone ins less than 30 minutes.  That said we are well-behaved and careful clients.  We always make our payments, and we haven't stretched our debt-equity-income situation.  

 

 

We're the same situation wise as such, but they won't talk to us regarding a new home loan (going elsewhere for that now). Their system says we live beyond our means, yet we have savings, never missed any payments, and go on family trips quite often without emptying out the account. They also say the equity in our house is minimal (we owe next to nothing on it, and house now worth 3x what we paid). Credit history for both of us is 900+.  

 

So go figure..... :D

 

 

 

 

 

 

see this often - they cant make money off you cause you understand the system and will most likely pay off faster then normal joe soap where they can make more interest.

