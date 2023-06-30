I keep hearing bad things... but am considering sucking that up and moving to ANZ from Kiwibank because:

I don't normally interact with the bank and do everything online so customer service not normally an issue.

ANZ have the best AirNZ status earn (50% bonus) which would make it easier to retain Gold or Elite status

ANZ support ApplePay

ANZ have 1% for 3 years up to $80k "Green" loans - next car will be an EV so could just about buy two on this deal for next to no interest.

As to Kiwibank:

Their customer service, on the occasion I avail myself of it, has been exemplary. Have been with them for quite a w:hile, and I still have the same bank manager as when I joined, and he knows who I am. That said, he is very constrained by the Kiwibank rules these days.

No Apple Pay so I have to carry a card around with my phone. If they had AP I could ditch the phone and just wear a watch.

No Green loans

Changing banks is a bit of a pain... and I hear bad things all the time from ANZ customers about dealing with them. Am I mad to entertain the idea?

Could look at ASB... hear good things about them, they have Apple Pay and they have Green loans. No 50% up bonus on AirNZ status earn though.