Watching this topic with interest especially with regards to ANZ's credit card earn rate. We still have the standard AirPoints Visa card with them.

That said, our current main back is ASB, have been with them since Nov 2016. Prior to that we were with ANZ for 15+ years. The only reason for the switch to ASB was when we purchased out current home we had a mortgage broker work with us for the "best deal" and ASB came out tops at the time. We were apprehensive about switching to ASB as we found ANZ pretty good without much issues, their technology is pretty good too (Apps, Internet Banking, etc) so we were concerned about the move to ASB.

Our only (real) gripe about ANZ is that in the 15+ years that we were with them, we keep having change on Personal Banking Managers - I've lost count to the number of bank managers that we've had, and everytime there is a change we literally had to introduce ourselves and explain things all over again. We still have out accounds with them but our mortgage is now with ASB. Oh yes and the credit card - besides the AirPoints (standard) Visa we also had the Cashback Platinum, which was our main credit card - the Cashback card actually worked well for us until last year when we discovered that we no longer get travel insurance with the Castback Visa, hence the decision to switch to ASB TrueRewards.

As for ASB, so far so good. Just that they don't offer an AirPoints type credit card or Cashback (which we prefer actually), so have to make do with the TrueRewards Visa. In the time we have been with them we are now onyo thr 3rd Premium Banking Manager, but the transition have been handled really well and all the bank managers know who we are and have our history.

And Kiwibank - we also do have the AirPoints Visa Lite with them - that has come in handy to be able to use it to purchase AirPoints top ups (Mrs is Gold Elite and there are some special fares which you can only purchase using AirPoints, so the points top up using the Kiwibank Visa have come in handy.

Sorry I digress, but just wanna say overall we never really had issues in the time we were with ANZ.