I have been notified that some personal information has been caught up in a data breach, and have been offered a free subscription to Norton Identity Advisor Plus as part of the putting things right.

Has anyone used this service before? Is it really worth it? I have a natural aversion to any/all Norton products, and I'm not sure that it's worth my time signing up for it. Pretty sure I'll get spammed to sign up for the million other "security" products they offer.