My wife and I would really like to be able to rent our current house out and buy another nicer house for us to live in, but given the prices these days (of what we want) I think our only option would be to sell our current house and take a loan for the difference in cost between the sale price of our current house and the purchase price of the new house.

This is where I am curious and a bit stuck, as far as I see it, we cant afford a new house unless we sell the one we are living in, but we cant sell our house first as we would have nowhere to live.

What do most people do in this situation? I considered renting after we sell where we could look for a new house to buy, but then there is the issue of finding a rental and paying probably $500-$600 a week for what will probably be a one year lease, I don't like our chances of people wanting to sell to us if we can only complete the purchase once our lese expires.

I also considered borrowing the $750,000-ish we would like to buy a new house before selling our house, but id be looking at weekly repayments of around $1000, totally unaffordable for us right now with a daughter at pre-school.

That brings me to my last thought, purchasing with a condition that we sell our house first before paying them and taking ownership, the thing with this is I don't think that would be very appealing for sellers, I know for a fact if I had two offers on my house and one was offering more than the other but had to sell their house first I would happily take a lower offer if it would be an immediate sale.

Some numbers for those who might find it helpful,

Our house is probably worth around $550,000, we are free hold, well kind of, we have about 50k left but 80k in savings which offset the debt fully meaning we pay no interest (KiwiBank offset account).

We think we need about $750,000 - $800,000 to buy a new house that we like meaning we need to borrow about $200,000 - $250,000.

Not sure if it worth noting or not but its only my name on the house and mortgage (I had the house before meting my wife), she has never owned a house or had a mortgage.

Is there another way this can be done that I have not heard of, or is it really this difficult?