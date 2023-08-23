Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementAccount: Receipts for very small purchases?
tchart

2281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#306807 23-Aug-2023 09:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi All, small business owner here.

 

Background, when I was an employee we werent required to provide receipts for small purchases for reimbursment. This was an instruction from the company accountant.

 

Now as a business owner, I have a number of small recurring expenses each month eg Microsoft Teams subscription $6

 

It generally takes me a good 5 minutes to track down the receipt, upload etc before I can reconcile. These are tagged with Microsoft etc in the bank statements.

 

Does anyone know if it is an IRD requirement to upload receipts for low value expenses like this? Are bank statements enough?

 

I cant find anything on the IRD website. I can find invoicing requirements but the best I can find for receipts is that it says to keep all records for 7 years (but then it list recipts, bank statements as examples).

 

 

 

BTW A similar example is bank charges. I dont get a receipt per se from the bank so I have a rule that automatically reconciles these.

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Stu1
1254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3119285 23-Aug-2023 10:28
Send private message quote this post

Wouldn’t you claim them as a business expense? I load mine up to Hnry less than 3 mins to do

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
tchart

2281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3119292 23-Aug-2023 10:44
Send private message quote this post

Stu1: Wouldn’t you claim them as a business expense? I load mine up to Hnry less than 3 mins to do


Yes they are expenses. The question is whether I need to upload the receipt or not.

The transaction comes through from my bank feed and I reconcile etc. I just want to know if the receipt is required or not.

Handsomedan
5793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3119294 23-Aug-2023 10:51
Send private message quote this post

My understanding is that anything below $50 does not require a GST receipt. 
I am not sure whether that is just a standard corporate rule for ease of reconciliation. 

 

 

 

EDIT: Just found this: Do I need to keep receipts for expenses under $50?

 

 

 

If you’re GST registered you also need to have tax invoices for your expenses so you can claim back the GST. You don’t need a tax invoice for income and expenses under $50. If you’re GST registered, you must keep records that can support an expense claim.

 

It's good practice to at least record the date, description, cost and supplier for everything you buy for your business.

 

Keep copies of anything you send to Inland Revenue. Using MyIR makes this easy.

 

Also, hang on to any calculations you’ve done to fill in your tax return, eg when working out what to claim for your home office.

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



wellygary
7271 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119297 23-Aug-2023 10:54
Send private message quote this post

tchart:
Stu1: Wouldn’t you claim them as a business expense? I load mine up to Hnry less than 3 mins to do


Yes they are expenses. The question is whether I need to upload the receipt or not.

The transaction comes through from my bank feed and I reconcile etc. I just want to know if the receipt is required or not.

 

It is implied here that claiming for things  under $50 is OK without a receipt, 

 

 

 

"If you’re GST registered you also need to have tax invoices for your expenses so you can claim back the GST. You don’t need a tax invoice for income and expenses under $50. If you’re GST registered, you must keep records that can support an expense claim.

 

It's good practice to at least record the date, description, cost and supplier for everything you buy for your business."

 

https://www.business.govt.nz/tx-and-accounting/tax-time-tips/keeping-tax-records/

 

EDIT: Snap

 

 

concordnz
391 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3119299 23-Aug-2023 10:59
Send private message quote this post

As long as you have another form of reference for thoes transactions (bank statement),
You no longer need an explicit receipt for small purchases.

wsnz
640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3119303 23-Aug-2023 11:16
Send private message quote this post

"If you’re GST registered you also need to have tax invoices for your expenses so you can claim back the GST. You don’t need a tax invoice for income and expenses under $50"

 

 

 

This applies when claiming GST, and means that you can supply a receipt instead of a full tax invoice as evidence. 

 

 

 

If you're audited, IRD will request all copies of receipts, invoices or other evidence to prove any claim you've made.

 

 

 

For subscriptions like M365, I keep the electronic invoice in a separate folder, but don't upload it into the accounting software.

tchart

2281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3119304 23-Aug-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

My understanding is that anything below $50 does not require a GST receipt. 
I am not sure whether that is just a standard corporate rule for ease of reconciliation. 

 

 

 

EDIT: Just found this: Do I need to keep receipts for expenses under $50?

 

 

 

If you’re GST registered you also need to have tax invoices for your expenses so you can claim back the GST. You don’t need a tax invoice for income and expenses under $50. If you’re GST registered, you must keep records that can support an expense claim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Awesome, thanks @Handsomedan thats what I was after. Okay auto reconciliation for the win.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 