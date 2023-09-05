Lizard1977:

I have a friend (honestly) who needs a personal loan, most likely unsecured. I've never gone down this road before, so I don't have any personal knowledge to offer. But a bit of googling threw up Harmoney, which claims to offer loans of up to $70k unsecured. Setting aside the interest rates (which are like credit card rates), what is Harmoney like to deal with as a lender? Anything to be concerned about? Are there better alternatives (for the record, this friend's bank doesn't offer a personal, unsecured loan product)?