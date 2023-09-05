Lizard1977:

Umm, the OP didn’t say their ‘friend’ (joking) wanted to borrow $70k - rather that’s the upper limit of Harmoney.

I’d suggest your friend may want to read through the review of Harmoney on Money Hub, which has only recently been updated) - see https://www.moneyhub.co.nz/harmoney-review.html.

Another option could be P2P, eg Lending Crowd - reviewed on Money Hub at https://www.moneyhub.co.nz/lending-crowd-review.html. Similarly, Squirel - https://www.moneyhub.co.nz/squirrel-review.html. I’ve got no experience with borrowing from either of these, but do have some money invested in both (a key benefit is one can put as little as $50 and $100 respectively in each loan).