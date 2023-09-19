At 2pm on 25 August - BNZ credit card statement closing day - I had an unexpected charge to my CC.

By 8pm on the same day I was able to transfer money from my cheque account to my CC account so that my CC was immediately in credit.

Today (19 Sept) my cheque account got debited for the 2pm statement day balance on my CC.

When does BNZ close off CC balances on statement day?

Certainly appears to be before 8pm.

This has left my fine tuned cheque account balance lower that expected.

I have an enquiry lodged with BNZ but thought I would also ask here.