Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementWestpac refund - legitimate?
Lizard1977

1825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#309353 11-Oct-2023 09:48
Send private message quote this post

I received an email from Westpac yesterday notifying me that I am due a refund from them due to a problem with how account fees were charged a while back.  It passes the sniff test - the language/syntax is correct, the email address looks legit, the info they are referencing is accurate (for instance, noting that the credit card it relates to is now closed), and there are no links to click on or dodgy cellphone numbers to call.  The instructions are to go into a branch and show ID to claim the refund, or call the 0800 number.

 

It doesn't show any red flags, other than I hadn't heard about the issue (and a google search for the issue returns no relevant media articles about this) and it's not often that someone contacts me offering to give me money back.

 

Has anyone else heard of this or received a similar email?  I'm going into the local branch this afternoon to follow up but curious to know in advance if it's likely to be legitimate. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
7365 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3145210 11-Oct-2023 10:01
Send private message quote this post

All banks are going through this. Absolutely phone them on their publicly listed number, or go in to a branch.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Lizard1977

1825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3145220 11-Oct-2023 10:13
Send private message quote this post

Thanks Stu, I figured as much.  When I googled for media articles I found one about Kiwibank, but I figured there would be media releases from all the banks falling over themselves to show how publicly-minded they are about giving money back to customers.

 

 

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
7365 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3145225 11-Oct-2023 10:19
Send private message quote this post

We received a refund a few months ago from our bank. Certainly prefer to have it in our pocket than in the bank's lolly jar!

ETA: actually, it sits in the IRD unclaimed monies account if they can't contact you...




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



kiwiharry
945 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3145263 11-Oct-2023 11:26
Send private message quote this post

I got the email from Westpac back in March. Got a $76 refund.

I went into a local branch and was required to fill out a form, as I no longer had an account with Westpac, so payment had to be made to my account at another bank.


Edit: as part of the process, I had to go to my current bank and get a printout of my account details and get it stamped by the teller to verify that is the account payment had to be made into




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 