I received an email from Westpac yesterday notifying me that I am due a refund from them due to a problem with how account fees were charged a while back. It passes the sniff test - the language/syntax is correct, the email address looks legit, the info they are referencing is accurate (for instance, noting that the credit card it relates to is now closed), and there are no links to click on or dodgy cellphone numbers to call. The instructions are to go into a branch and show ID to claim the refund, or call the 0800 number.

It doesn't show any red flags, other than I hadn't heard about the issue (and a google search for the issue returns no relevant media articles about this) and it's not often that someone contacts me offering to give me money back.

Has anyone else heard of this or received a similar email? I'm going into the local branch this afternoon to follow up but curious to know in advance if it's likely to be legitimate.