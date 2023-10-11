floydbloke

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finance and wealth managementQuery about deposit for renovation work
#309361 11-Oct-2023 18:34
We’re planning some renovations and we’re a fair way down the track with a construction company.

 

We’ve got a quote for about $82,000 total including about $16k fixtures and fittings.

 

Indicative start date is 23 Jan 2024,  but they’re looking for a 40% deposit at the beginning of December 2023.  I’m a bit hesitant about being an unsecured creditor to the tune of $32k for near 2 months.  I appreciate they’ll need some dosh up front so they can order the kit and pay for that (although I assume they’ll do this on account and won’t be paying for it until after delivery) and there’s the Christmas break to potentially slow procurement down.

 

My question to the GZ community is has anyone ever negotiated the deposit amount with a small business in a similar scenario, and how did you go about it?




  #3145471 11-Oct-2023 19:14
There is no way I'd be paying a 40% deposit based on vibes.

 

Ask for a program and monthly progress claims based on work done and materials delivered to site. 

 

It should be done under the Construction Contracts Act and there is a process for claiming. If they want a deposit upfront for materials then ask for a schedule of materials, vendors and require copies of the payments to the vendors. If you can offer to pay suppliers directly using his discount rather than putting the money through his books. That means you get ownership of the materials.

 

You need to familiarise yourself with the CCA and the claim process. If you don't follow the correct process for claims and disputes you are pretty much screwed.

 

You'll need to find a happy medium between your guy managing his cash flow and you not being excessively exposed if he goes tits up.

