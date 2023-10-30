Interested in getting health insurance and notice they all insist you disclose or will be required to disclose upon claim, your family history of illness, in particular, cancers.



Am I really required to provide such information? My mother has had cancer and the wording implies I likely won’t have cancer cover if I disclose this. Yet I’ll pay the same premium. In my opinion I feel it’s unjustified and discriminatory, why should I be denied cover for something out of my control? Increased risk = increased claim likelihood I guess, just business.

Wording they use is “that you know of”. How are they (insurance) to make that determination? Could just state you’re estranged from family and have no knowledge of their medical history.. Imagine they can’t request someone else’s medical records, so what evidence would they be requesting to determine as such? Just your own word?

Curious to know what the legality is behind such requests for information/disclosure or any similar experiences.