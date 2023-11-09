Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
marpada

#310651 9-Nov-2023 13:47
Hi there,

 

Wondering if anybody here has had issues with Wise "large transfers", ie if a transaction was flagged what was the rough amount, and how easy was to solve it, or how much was the maximum amount you've sent with Wise.

Talkiet
  #3157584 9-Nov-2023 13:49
Hundreds of thousands of dollars, although I broke it down and sent it (to the UK) in chunks of about $25k NZD.

 

Nothing was ever flagged, it all got through quickly. Source banks here were Westpac and ASB.

 

(I was sending my sister inheritance money)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




marpada

  #3157585 9-Nov-2023 13:56
Talkiet:

 

Hundreds of thousands of dollars, although I broke it down and sent it (to the UK) in chunks of about $25k NZD.

 

Nothing was ever flagged, it all got through quickly. Source banks here were Westpac and ASB.

 

 

Thanks. I thought of breaking it down but I assumed eventually that will trigger some alarm. I'm sending my savings to AU which I have proof of, but trying to avoid the risk of having a big transfer blocked for days or weeks.

Bung
  #3157639 9-Nov-2023 14:42
Is the opportunity to buy the Sydney Harbour Bridge only available this week? 😉



Rushmere
  #3157710 9-Nov-2023 16:16
I’ve used Wise a lot, and never had anything flagged or delayed.

 

The largest single transfer I’ve done was a little over $130k (from UK to NZ), and that went through with no delays or any additional checks required.

 

However, I’ve got no idea whether there is a blanket maximum amount that can be sent without it being flagged, or if it’s potentially affected by other factors as well.

marpada

  #3157714 9-Nov-2023 16:37
Bung: Is the opportunity to buy the Sydney Harbour Bridge only available this week? 😉

 

I'll be lucky if I can afford something more than a carpark.

Handle9
  #3157718 9-Nov-2023 16:52
Check currency fairs for rates for a large transfer. They normally work out cheaper than Wise for large amounts (greater than $10k)

The transfer works a bit slower depending on the currencies but I’ve found them reliable

Stu1
  #3157720 9-Nov-2023 16:56
Any transaction over 1k gets reported to the FIU, it could also be flagged based on multiple AML/CFT rules such as ,sanctioned countries , high risk countries ect



marpada

  #3157723 9-Nov-2023 17:13
Handle9: Check currency fairs for rates for a large transfer. They normally work out cheaper than Wise for large amounts (greater than $10k)

The transfer works a bit slower depending on the currencies but I’ve found them reliable

 


Never heard of CurrencyFair, for a NZ $10000 to AU  looks similar than Wise:

Wise: 0.922987 rate and 44.43 fee -> 9,188.86 AUD
CurrencyFair: 0.9190 rate and 4.00 fee -> 9,186.00 AUD

