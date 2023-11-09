Hi there,
Wondering if anybody here has had issues with Wise "large transfers", ie if a transaction was flagged what was the rough amount, and how easy was to solve it, or how much was the maximum amount you've sent with Wise.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars, although I broke it down and sent it (to the UK) in chunks of about $25k NZD.
Nothing was ever flagged, it all got through quickly. Source banks here were Westpac and ASB.
(I was sending my sister inheritance money)
Thanks. I thought of breaking it down but I assumed eventually that will trigger some alarm. I'm sending my savings to AU which I have proof of, but trying to avoid the risk of having a big transfer blocked for days or weeks.
I’ve used Wise a lot, and never had anything flagged or delayed.
The largest single transfer I’ve done was a little over $130k (from UK to NZ), and that went through with no delays or any additional checks required.
However, I’ve got no idea whether there is a blanket maximum amount that can be sent without it being flagged, or if it’s potentially affected by other factors as well.
I'll be lucky if I can afford something more than a carpark.
Handle9: Check currency fairs for rates for a large transfer. They normally work out cheaper than Wise for large amounts (greater than $10k)
The transfer works a bit slower depending on the currencies but I’ve found them reliable
Never heard of CurrencyFair, for a NZ $10000 to AU looks similar than Wise:
Wise: 0.922987 rate and 44.43 fee -> 9,188.86 AUD
CurrencyFair: 0.9190 rate and 4.00 fee -> 9,186.00 AUD