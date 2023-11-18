Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementBNZ online card payment blocked but payment got through.
rugrat

3094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310748 18-Nov-2023 21:19
Send private message

I forgot that I had online payments blocked on card settings.

 

Ordered KFC by entering credit card number into their application.

 

Then get a notification that card payment failed because of security settings.

 

Realise my error and about to go into BNZ application to allow online transactions and do again.

 

Before I do this, get email from KFC with receipt order details etc. Check credit card and sure enough order is showing pending charge.

 

Went to pick up order and all is there.

 

I know Apple Pay still works when I have everything blocked on credit card, but this wasn’t Apple Pay but a manual entry of credit card details.

 

Summary: Payment type blocked on card settings, get notification to say payment failed due to security settings, yet payment still goes through, does this sound like something is wrong when have BNZ set up to block certain card transaction types?

 

 

Create new topic
Batman
Mad Scientist
29705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3161073 19-Nov-2023 08:33
Send private message

doesn't block recurring payments, maybe it's set up as that

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Linux
11270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3161075 19-Nov-2023 08:58
Send private message

@rugrat I block my bnz credit card in the bnz app and YouTube premium monthly payment goes thru no issues as it is a recurring payment

 

This is covered on the bnz site

 

You must of purchased kfc a few times so transaction will approve - This is not a fault

rugrat

3094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3161112 19-Nov-2023 12:38
Send private message

I had purchased it once before.

 

In my eyes a recurring payment is one that happens regularly without me having to do it each time, like a direct debit.

 

I looked at BNZ web site and under block card it has this:

 

"You can put a temporary block on your card if you’ve misplaced it, then unblock it at any time. Putting a temporary block on your card will only block the plastic card. If you have Apple Pay or Google Pay™, this will continue to work. Any automatic payments or direct debits you've set up will continue to work too."

 

The block online one only doesn’t have bold part, just mentions Apple Pay. A payment that I’m initiating my self, is not an automatic payment.

 

It is also weird that I got a notification from BNZ application to say payment failed when it hadn’t.

 

If it works as others have replied  that anyone someone has purchased from before, it will work when things are blocked then this is not going to protect stolen card etc, as it would mean someone could purchase Petrol and anything else that has been purchased before. I do not believe this is working as intended.



boosacnoodle
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3161180 19-Nov-2023 14:27
Send private message

Linux:

 

You must of purchased kfc a few times so transaction will approve - This is not a fault

 

 

This doesn't make even the slightest of sense. If I block a card - it should be blocked. If I got scammed and they took multiple payments, then blocked it and they went "yeah you purchased a few times with the scammer" that isn't going to be any more helpful.

Linux
11270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3161190 19-Nov-2023 14:58
Send private message

boosacnoodle:

 

Linux:

 

You must of purchased kfc a few times so transaction will approve - This is not a fault

 

 

This doesn't make even the slightest of sense. If I block a card - it should be blocked. If I got scammed and they took multiple payments, then blocked it and they went "yeah you purchased a few times with the scammer" that isn't going to be any more helpful.

 

 

@boosacnoodle I 100% agree

Stu1
1720 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3161200 19-Nov-2023 16:17
Send private message

Should have been blocked you cant set up a standing order (DD) via kfc. BNZ is at fault either way

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright