I forgot that I had online payments blocked on card settings.

Ordered KFC by entering credit card number into their application.

Then get a notification that card payment failed because of security settings.

Realise my error and about to go into BNZ application to allow online transactions and do again.

Before I do this, get email from KFC with receipt order details etc. Check credit card and sure enough order is showing pending charge.

Went to pick up order and all is there.

I know Apple Pay still works when I have everything blocked on credit card, but this wasn’t Apple Pay but a manual entry of credit card details.

Summary: Payment type blocked on card settings, get notification to say payment failed due to security settings, yet payment still goes through, does this sound like something is wrong when have BNZ set up to block certain card transaction types?