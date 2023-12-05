Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementKiwibank Apple Pay - Finally! And later, Google Pay as well.
johno1234

2744 posts

Uber Geek


#310985 5-Dec-2023 07:28
Send private message

Popped up a notification in the mobile app today and it’s added Visa into the wallet.


View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
BigMal
996 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3168261 5-Dec-2023 10:18
Send private message

It's taken a while but so good to finally have it.  Adding a card was seamless for me :-)



Shindig
1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3168280 5-Dec-2023 10:53
Send private message

Got my cards added now. 

 

Brilliant. So handy to have.




The little things make the biggest difference.

decibel
312 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168297 5-Dec-2023 12:34
Send private message

You all sound keen but obviously none of you are merchants.

 

How much is Apple actually taking off the top, does any one know? 



michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168300 5-Dec-2023 12:50
Send private message

BigMal: It's taken a while but so good to finally have it.  Adding a card was seamless for me :-)

 

Hold up a moment... You're an Android user though ;)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168325 5-Dec-2023 13:39
Send private message

decibel:

 

You all sound keen but obviously none of you are merchants.

 

How much is Apple actually taking off the top, does any one know? 

 

 

I don't know if Kiwibank is the same, but Apple Pay for merchants with ANZ costs the same as any other contactless payment, e.g. the same as a Paywave payment.

 

It's still more expensive than it should be in NZ though!

BigMal
996 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3168331 5-Dec-2023 14:07
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

BigMal: It's taken a while but so good to finally have it.  Adding a card was seamless for me :-)

 

Hold up a moment... You're an Android user though ;)

 

 

I needed a test phone LOL

KiwiSurfer
1415 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168560 5-Dec-2023 20:04
Send private message

Does that mean Google/Android Pay is not that far off? Am surprised they didn't launch both as other banks have done.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
DjShadow
4075 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3168564 5-Dec-2023 20:32
Send private message

This just leaves TSB and The Co-Op bank (as bigger name banks) left to implement it.

 

I pinged co-op on social media, they noted they used a 3rd party payments system for cards and it doesn't support mobile wallets hence might be waiting a while yet.

networkn
Networkn
32263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168574 5-Dec-2023 23:03
Send private message

Le Sigh. 

 

No Google Pay still. Yay for NZ not having a real trading bank which is NZ owned. 

BigMal
996 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3168582 6-Dec-2023 05:10
Send private message

KiwiSurfer:

Does that mean Google/Android Pay is not that far off? Am surprised they didn't launch both as other banks have done.



Technically possible but not commercially

Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168897 6-Dec-2023 16:00
Send private message

KiwiSurfer:

Does that mean Google/Android Pay is not that far off? Am surprised they didn't launch both as other banks have done.



Who really knows? TSB has had Android pay for some time and yet there’s zero mention of Apple Pay coming along anytime soon…..

richms
28076 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168902 6-Dec-2023 16:26
Send private message

decibel:

 

You all sound keen but obviously none of you are merchants.

 

How much is Apple actually taking off the top, does any one know? 

 

 

Same as a card - banks pay the apple tax out of their share.

 

Merchants should just enable the surcharge on the terminal and let people who want to save 5 seconds and not bring a card with them pay the costs.




Richard rich.ms

rugrat
3101 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3168907 6-Dec-2023 16:58
Send private message

richms:

 

 

 

Same as a card - banks pay the apple tax out of their share.

 

Merchants should just enable the surcharge on the terminal and let people who want to save 5 seconds and not bring a card with them pay the costs.

 

 

I’ll use card if they charge, or not go there if no card on me. I use Apple Watch and with not carrying card don’t have to worry about losing it, or someone seeing PIN number I type in. One place I visit has stopped charging the surcharge, and they’re not the most expensive place. I was surprised they did that, but maybe somehow worked out better for them, as it is saving them time as well.

 

Places that surcharge, don’t take payWave, sometimes I’ll pay in cash. Don’t know how much it costs them to bank money, time etc.

nbroad
320 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3169268 7-Dec-2023 11:41
Send private message

I added my card to Apple Pay, which is an "Airpoints Standard Visa" to phone and watch.

 

All went fine, but I got a notification on my Apple Watch saying "your Kiwibank AirNZ Low Fee Visa has been added to your Apple Watch".

 

I thought that's weird, maybe I added the wrong card - double checked I had it right.

 

I then went to the local bakery to try it out, worked fine and came out of my "Airpoints Standard Visa", but the transaction history in Apple Wallet shows "Kiwibank AirNZ Low Fee Visa".

 

This appears to be just a cosmetic issue but maybe a card description mapping issue?  I do have another "Airpoints Low Fee Visa" for joint household expenses, but didn't add this to Apple Wallet.

KiwiSurfer
1415 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169272 7-Dec-2023 11:52
Send private message

Kiwibank no longer offers the Airpoints Standard card to new customers so perhaps they've not added details for card products they no longer offer. I'd ask via internet banking messages to clarify.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With SparkÂ to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright