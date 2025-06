richms: Same as a card - banks pay the apple tax out of their share. Merchants should just enable the surcharge on the terminal and let people who want to save 5 seconds and not bring a card with them pay the costs.

I’ll use card if they charge, or not go there if no card on me. I use Apple Watch and with not carrying card don’t have to worry about losing it, or someone seeing PIN number I type in. One place I visit has stopped charging the surcharge, and they’re not the most expensive place. I was surprised they did that, but maybe somehow worked out better for them, as it is saving them time as well.

Places that surcharge, don’t take payWave, sometimes I’ll pay in cash. Don’t know how much it costs them to bank money, time etc.