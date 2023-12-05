Popped up a notification in the mobile app today and it’s added Visa into the wallet.
It's taken a while but so good to finally have it. Adding a card was seamless for me :-)
Got my cards added now.
Brilliant. So handy to have.
The little things make the biggest difference.
You all sound keen but obviously none of you are merchants.
How much is Apple actually taking off the top, does any one know?
Hold up a moment... You're an Android user though ;)
I don't know if Kiwibank is the same, but Apple Pay for merchants with ANZ costs the same as any other contactless payment, e.g. the same as a Paywave payment.
It's still more expensive than it should be in NZ though!
I needed a test phone LOL
Does that mean Google/Android Pay is not that far off? Am surprised they didn't launch both as other banks have done.
This just leaves TSB and The Co-Op bank (as bigger name banks) left to implement it.
I pinged co-op on social media, they noted they used a 3rd party payments system for cards and it doesn't support mobile wallets hence might be waiting a while yet.
Le Sigh.
No Google Pay still. Yay for NZ not having a real trading bank which is NZ owned.
Same as a card - banks pay the apple tax out of their share.
Merchants should just enable the surcharge on the terminal and let people who want to save 5 seconds and not bring a card with them pay the costs.
I’ll use card if they charge, or not go there if no card on me. I use Apple Watch and with not carrying card don’t have to worry about losing it, or someone seeing PIN number I type in. One place I visit has stopped charging the surcharge, and they’re not the most expensive place. I was surprised they did that, but maybe somehow worked out better for them, as it is saving them time as well.
Places that surcharge, don’t take payWave, sometimes I’ll pay in cash. Don’t know how much it costs them to bank money, time etc.
I added my card to Apple Pay, which is an "Airpoints Standard Visa" to phone and watch.
All went fine, but I got a notification on my Apple Watch saying "your Kiwibank AirNZ Low Fee Visa has been added to your Apple Watch".
I thought that's weird, maybe I added the wrong card - double checked I had it right.
I then went to the local bakery to try it out, worked fine and came out of my "Airpoints Standard Visa", but the transaction history in Apple Wallet shows "Kiwibank AirNZ Low Fee Visa".
This appears to be just a cosmetic issue but maybe a card description mapping issue? I do have another "Airpoints Low Fee Visa" for joint household expenses, but didn't add this to Apple Wallet.
Kiwibank no longer offers the Airpoints Standard card to new customers so perhaps they've not added details for card products they no longer offer. I'd ask via internet banking messages to clarify.