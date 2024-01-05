Sorry, can't help with finding an adviser.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Geektress: I have been using Pocketsmith a bit over the last few years and have it pretty well set up but want some help on a few things I can’t get quite right or need to understand more, I am thinking a budget advisor would be helpful, does anyone know of independent advisors who are knowledgeable with pocketsmith? I have used Enable Me in the past but they won’t/ can’t help unless I use their whole model/program. Thanks 😊
might pay to mention what you can't get rid or struggling to understand. granted that might get a bit personal, maybe fake the numbers a bit.
”Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive … manner.” 😀
Agreed, I could've spelt out more clearly that I'm willing to give advice if requested.
- Linking my husbands visa account, same as my bank but not my log on , using his logon but just getting error not connecting
- Best way to handle/categorise mortgage payments to get the budget to balance correctly
- We have one account where all our bills including annual bills and left over money goes, how can I best track what this account should have in it as a minimum for upcoming bills
