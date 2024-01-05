Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



Geektress

#311316 5-Jan-2024 14:34
I have been using Pocketsmith a bit over the last few years and have it pretty well set up but want some help on a few things I can’t get quite right or need to understand more, I am thinking a budget advisor would be helpful, does anyone know of independent advisors who are knowledgeable with pocketsmith? I have used Enable Me in the past but they won’t/ can’t help unless I use their whole model/program. Thanks 😊

ANglEAUT
  #3178191 5-Jan-2024 21:46
Sorry, can't help with finding an adviser.

 

I've used PocketSmith myself before.




muppet
  #3178226 6-Jan-2024 07:17
tweake
  #3178266 6-Jan-2024 10:42
Geektress: I have been using Pocketsmith a bit over the last few years and have it pretty well set up but want some help on a few things I can't get quite right or need to understand more, I am thinking a budget advisor would be helpful, does anyone know of independent advisors who are knowledgeable with pocketsmith? I have used Enable Me in the past but they won't/ can't help unless I use their whole model/program. Thanks 😊

 

might pay to mention what you can't get rid or struggling to understand. granted that might get a bit personal, maybe fake the numbers a bit.



  #3178268 6-Jan-2024 10:57
ANglEAUT
  #3178531 6-Jan-2024 17:00
Agreed, I could've spelt out more clearly that I'm willing to give advice if requested.




Geektress

  #3178566 6-Jan-2024 18:37
Thanks guys, I’ve managed to find an advisor ex enable me who is a pocketsmith whiz by googling,chch based too
But while I wait for them to respond here are the areas I’m stuck a bit with
1. Linking my husbands visa account, same as my bank but not my log on , using his logon but just getting error not connecting
2. Best way to handle/categorise mortgage payments to get the budget to balance correctly
3. We have one account where all our bills including annual bills and left over money goes, how can I best track what this account should have in it as a minimum for upcoming bills

  #3178781 7-Jan-2024 15:17
Geektress: ...

 

     

  1. Linking my husbands visa account, same as my bank but not my log on , using his logon but just getting error not connecting
  2. Best way to handle/categorise mortgage payments to get the budget to balance correctly
  3. We have one account where all our bills including annual bills and left over money goes, how can I best track what this account should have in it as a minimum for upcoming bills

 

 

     

  1. PocketSmtih say they support multiple accounts for the same bank. If they still use Akahu, I found it's better to create the connection there & then the accounts become available for importing in PS.
  2. Can't help
  3. Can't help. PS mentions the budget feature, but I never got it working to my satisfaction.

 

 




