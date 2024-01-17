I've got a friend in Europe who collects uncirculated bank notes from across the world.

He's asked if I can get hold of a full set of NZ dollars ($5, $10, $20, $50 and $100).

I'm off to Europe in June and would be bringing them with me.

I've contacted my bank and also Travel Money Group. Neither of them could assist.

On a side note: I'm off to Fiji in May and he's asked if I could obtain the same as well in Fijian dollars.

Would anyone here know where I'm likely to obtain uncirculated bank notes?