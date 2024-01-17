Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



Uncirculated bank notes (NZ$)
danepak

1037 posts

Uber Geek


#311452 17-Jan-2024 09:40
I've got a friend in Europe who collects uncirculated bank notes from across the world.

 

He's asked if I can get hold of a full set of NZ dollars ($5, $10, $20, $50 and $100).

 

 

 

I'm off to Europe in June and would be bringing them with me.

 

 

 

I've contacted my bank and also Travel Money Group. Neither of them could assist.

 

 

 

On a side note: I'm off to Fiji in May and he's asked if I could obtain the same as well in Fijian dollars.

 

 

 

Would anyone here know where I'm likely to obtain uncirculated bank notes?

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76583 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3182904 17-Jan-2024 09:42
Contact the Reserve Bank: Contact Us - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)




