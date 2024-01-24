Hi all,

Just wanted to share a recent experience my wife and I have had which involves some fraudulent charges on my wife and I's Kiwibank account and the response from the bank to see how this may or may not compare to other people's experience/knowledge.

My wife and I have multiple joint accounts with Kiwibank and there is only one account lined to our individual debit cards, yesterday there was about $400 sitting in that account and at some stage overnight it was cleaned out with multiple charges of around $50-$60 to "MERCURYO Mercuryo LT", "hellcase Singapore SG" and "Bitinvestor Brabrand DK", about 6 transactions in total all sitting as "Pending" on my statement on the app.

The interesting thing is as it a joint account everything on the statement is usually visible to both my wife and I when we use the Kiwibank app on our phones, but this time none of those pending charges show on her phone which made her confused as to where that money could have gone. When she called me I could see the pending charges on my statement, we have never seen transactions hidden from just one of us so this was very strange.

I called the bank and they said they have blocked my wifes card as the charges were from her card details and the charges have been marked a fraudulent, perhaps this is why whoever made these charges somehow hide it from my wifes statement and not mine? still not sure how they could have done this though? the bank said that even though it is a joint account my wife has to call and confirm she did not make those purchases, so she did that and the bank have told us they will now investigate and this could take 60 days and they can not confirm if we will get the money back.

As for online purchases, the only things she has done with the card online recently is book some refundable accommodation on booking.com.

Anyone have any experience or knowledge with this sort of thing, we are both pretty tech savy and can spot a scam fairly easily, and although this seems like no mistake of our own (I'm guessing booking.com has been hacked again) its quite surreal to go through this and the uncertainty from the bank regarding getting our money back is not good.

I am also wondering if it was not just the card details that someone had access to and perhaps her online login (should they have it) would have been how they managed to hide those transactions from my wife and not me? I dont think having card details alone would be enough to be able to hide transactions from her statement. If it was not a joint account my wife would have no idea of where that money would have gone and depending on the amount in the account may not have even noticed these charges were being made at all.