This has possibly been asked before - but couldn't find a suitable thread.

I'm going to South America shortly and am a bit concerned about using my credit cards. My concerns / questions are:

I think I am right in saying that using a credit card via Apple Pay is totally safe ie the card details can't be cloned / taken?

similarly a chip and pin transaction is also secure ie again details of my credit card can't be 'taken'if the card is inserted in a chip type reader?

using the magnetic strip is NOT secure; there are readers than can easily take the credit card info (number, expiry date and CCV) if the card is simply swiped. Is this correct?

I am not sure about getting cash out of a bank ATM. Does the ATM read the chip or the strip? Also I understand that ATM can sometimes be modified to read the magnetic strip.

Paywave using a bank provided reader is secure?

But are there 'fake' paywave readers that can steal the credit card information.

I suspect that the main security problem is that credit cards still have a magnetic strip which contains all the card information? If so, is it possible for a bank to provide a card without a magnetic strip. If not, is it possible to physically disable the magnetic strip eg scratching it, holding it against a magnet or something else?? And if I do this, would it affect the chip or the paywave part of the card?

My concern is that when I was in Brazil around 10 years ago, my card was compromised (I think I know how) and then magically, multiple ATM transactions withdrawing money appeared. Westpac was great, reimbursing everything, but I'm trying to minimise the risk this visit.

Sorry lots of questions, but are probably relevant to many travellers.

ps maybe I have the wrong forum - if so, can someone transfer please, maybe to the travel forum??