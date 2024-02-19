Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementWhat are your thoughts on Kernel Weath? (newish Kiwisaver provider)
TechnoGuy001

813 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#311839 19-Feb-2024 14:31
Send private message quote this post

I like there fund options, the S&P500 and Global 100 or there High Growth fund all have pretty great returns. 

 

Even when compared to say Milford (which I think is probably one of NZs best providers for balanced/growth fund return)

 

 

 

Obv past results don't guarantee future returns, but they seem to have some promising options, with low fee's. (similar to Simplicity, another index Kiwisaver, but Kernel, so far, has better returns)

 

 

 

Anyone been with them for a few months/year? What has your experience been like?

Create new topic
duckDecoy
804 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3197496 19-Feb-2024 14:41
Send private message quote this post

Not addressing the OPs question.  But

 

I always wonder how organisations with index funds can have different returns when their index funds seem to be pretty much the same.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
TechnoGuy001

813 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3197550 19-Feb-2024 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Edit: Also, you gotta be careful you're comparing apples to apples, e.g. the same time period, and inc/ext the same things, like tax (same rate too) and fees. Also check both returns are p.a. (Milford like to show total return sometimes, not p.a. for example)

 

There are so many pitfalls when comparing funds. Which is why I tend to use Sorted or mindfulmoney, at least most of it's accounted for. Also can use the companiesoffice.govt.nz, but it's not super user friendly and kinda slow.

 

 

 

I can probably answer that, it's probably because they're following a different index, there a 1000s of them, allot very similar, some just exclude stuff like war stocks, or filter for ESG etc.

 

You can see how it's structured in the SIPO file, which is on the companiesoffice.govt.nz/disclose site.

 

Some index funds on Kernel or Simplicity are mostly 1:1 to the index, but others like the Kernel High Growth Fund, is a mix of different index funds.

 

On reddit, it's well known that Simplicity for example have a pretty heavy weighting on NZ in there growth fund, there as Kernel, at least a the moment isn't.

 

 

 

 

The site also shows some unbiased fund returns. Just click on "Search for an offer" and type in the company name, select the fund and go to the "Investment Option" tab. (the below is for the kernel growth fund)

 

 

 

 

At least this is my understanding. I am by no means an expert, and if anyone else can elaborate, please do.

wellygary
7479 posts

Uber Geek


  #3197559 19-Feb-2024 15:22
Send private message quote this post

TechnoGuy001:

 

I like there fund options, the S&P500 and Global 100 or there High Growth fund all have pretty great returns. 

 

 

Global markets are pretty much on a huge tear at the moment, on the premise that Fed rates have peaked and will be coming down soon-ish..

 

Pretty much all the indexes are at record or near record highs, 

 

Its really easy to post great numbers in such an environment,  esp if you are a new fund provider.

 

The real fun comes when markets fall/ there is a recession..

 

Kiwisaver is a 40 year investment horizon.. so don't get blinded by huge returns at this stage of the cycle..

 

They will not be the norm over a lifetime of investing...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 