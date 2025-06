I am looking at doing something similar. I have a chunk in SmartShares NZ ETFs (which haven't performed very well in recent times) but am struggling to justify why I should hold these, when the NZX is such a small part of the global market. I think it is down to local bias, which is not a good investment strategy!

Those foundation series funds certainly have very attractive fees.

One thing to consider is that the S&P500 is at all-time-highs at the moment. Over the long term this shouldn't be a problem, but there is a chance there will be a (significant?) correction in the near term, so I am holding off moving everything across yet. But then again, it is all crystal ball gazing...

Related question: anyone know the difference between AGG vs GBF (global aggregate bonds vs global bonds)?