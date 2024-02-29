Hi all,

I just got a message from Kiwibank that (finally) they are allowing contact less payments with Google pay, meaning I can load my debit plus card to my Google wallet and make payments with my phone, something I have always been keen to try.

However, upon reading the terms and conditions under “Liability” it states “you’ll be liable for all transactions made with your Kiwibank card using Google pay”.

This would not usually concern me too much, but recently my wife had some fraudulent purchases made with her card details for bit coin and a few other things totalling hundreds of dollars, but as per terms and conditions (and possibly NZ law?) we were not liable for fraudulent purchases so Kiwibank eventually refunded us the money. We have no idea how someone got hold of her card details which has left me wondering if Google pay was somehow compromised for an individual and the same thing happened the bank would not have to refund them?