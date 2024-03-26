Part of our investments are NZ-listed ordinary shares in several different companies which are owned in our joint names.

IRD is very good at allocating our jointly-owned NZ bank Term Deposit interest income, equally between me and Mrs Code. However with the shares, all of the dividend income is recorded in her name - i.e. not allocated between us like the TD income is.

Does anyone here have jointly-owned shares and has been successful at getting IRD to split the divs between the owners? I am not sure if this is something that is achievable or maybe IRD just can't/won't do this?

I know the allocation can be sorted out in a 'wash-up' if returns are prepared at the end of the tax year - but it would be good if it could be sorted out properly as the divs are received.