We are travelling to Europe at the end of the next month and I was intending on loading up my Wise card.

I have (up to now) just put several hundred dollars on it and used it for random online purchases here at home. Everything has been working fine.

Balances and transactions all look fine in the app and online.

I haven't ventured into setting up foreign currencies on my card.

I figured I should double-check the PIN code is working fine as I will be wanting to draw some cash out of ATMs overseas.

I popped it in a BNZ ATM and did a balance check.

There is only a balance of $22.33NZD on the card at the moment - but the ATM says $10.62.

There are no 'pending' transaction and the mismatch doesnt make sense.

The only thing I worked out was that if the 10.62 was UK pounds (GBP), that translated to $22.33NZD yesterday (according to google).

I have contacted Wise and they just said the ATMs dont always display correctly and trust the app.

Anyone else found this mismatch between online balance and ATM?