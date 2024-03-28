Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
robjg63

4064 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#312226 28-Mar-2024 08:23
We are travelling to Europe at the end of the next month and I was intending on loading up my Wise card.

 

I have (up to now) just put several hundred dollars on it and used it for random online purchases here at home. Everything has been working fine.

 

Balances and transactions all look fine in the app and online.

 

I haven't ventured into setting up foreign currencies on my card.

 

I figured I should double-check the PIN code is working fine as I will be wanting to draw some cash out of ATMs overseas.

 

I popped it in a BNZ ATM and did a balance check.

 

There is only a balance of $22.33NZD on the card at the moment - but the ATM says $10.62.

 

There are no 'pending' transaction and the mismatch doesnt make sense.

 

The only thing I worked out was that if the 10.62 was UK pounds (GBP), that translated to $22.33NZD yesterday (according to google).

 

I have contacted Wise and they just said the ATMs dont always display correctly and trust the app.

 

Anyone else found this mismatch between online balance and ATM?




thewabbit
115 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3211776 28-Mar-2024 08:38
Just use the app to check the balance? It doesn't surprise me there is a mismatch as I doubt atms are setup to correctly read/interpret cards like Wise with 'complex' logic behind them to chose currencies, convert etc

 
 
 
 

trig42
5785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3211780 28-Mar-2024 08:50
Yep, I wouldn't be concerned about an ATM not showing the balance.

 

 

 

I've used Wise (previously Travelwise) for ages, and never had an issue with withdrawing cash up to the balance showing in the App.

 

When you are overseas, definitely setup a wallet in the currency of the countries you are travelling to - saves some ATMs absolutely fleecing you on currency exchange (search youtube for ATM 'scams' - they aren't a scam but they are designed to make a killing on conversion fees). NEVER choose to withdraw in your 'home' currency.

 

robjg63

4064 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3211782 28-Mar-2024 08:54
thewabbit:

 

Just use the app to check the balance? It doesn't surprise me there is a mismatch as I doubt atms are setup to correctly read/interpret cards like Wise with 'complex' logic behind them to chose currencies, convert etc

 

 

Maybe - but (for example) If I had $100NZD on the card and it shows $50 balance at the ATM (because its pounds or whatever it translates to) - can I draw out $100 or only $50?

 

 




SpartanVXL
1235 posts

Uber Geek


  #3211871 28-Mar-2024 13:16
You would ignore the ATM and check your app. Withdrawing has never been an issue( aside from fees) so just draw $100 if you have that exact amount in local currency.

It’s visa only so a bit annoying in aus/nz for the surcharge but everywhere it acts like a credit (debit) card just expect it to work like that.

