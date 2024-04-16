I think that's the one I tried but there was a limit on the number of bank transactions you could load, from memory it was under 100.

Also very slow. I then tried PocketSmith and very happy. You do pay $34 for 3 months but I find I'm ' delighted by its features'.

It's great to see all your transactions from multiple accts in one view. Auto categoristaion of transactions is great and you can get it to auto create a budget.

It's so good I may use it instead of my banking app .

The free version of Pocket Smith only allows 10 'categories' and I think one of those 10 is taken by your bank feed, so have a play but don't spend hours categorising transactions and then find your analysis is limited to 10 categories when you've gone overboard and created 20 categories.