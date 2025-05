Hi

It seems many almost all retirement calculators are not clear on their assumptions on home ownership (including the Massey study) i.e. whether the usual no frills or choices lifestyle choices required totals at say 65 include being free hold or not.

So far the ANZ one I found best (as you can enter rent) has anyone else found a calculator that specifically asks about home ownership or rent than I can compare to the ANZ result on amount needed at 65