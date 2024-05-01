Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finance and wealth managementFYI-ANZ Internet banking is having issues
quebec

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312617 1-May-2024 20:50
Hope they are onto it

hsvhel
1213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3225216 1-May-2024 20:53
uhhhhh, what kind of issues?

 

I just did stuff and it was OK




danfaulknor
928 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3225217 1-May-2024 20:55
I'm getting a 503 after login.

 

 

 

There is a notice on their homepage saying that most of their services will be unavailable tomorrow from 12 to 1am (in 3 hours from now)




quebec

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3225219 1-May-2024 20:58
Yeah saw the message, maybe someone got the date/time wrong & started the maintenance early!



quebec

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3225220 1-May-2024 21:04
Just managed to log in & then 503 after tried clicking on one of the options.

michaelmurfy
meow
13178 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225221 1-May-2024 21:04
As somebody who literally worked in that team on that platform for years I can tell you now this is an outage. Not somebody who started maintenance early etc. 

 

They also release during the day without anyone noticing. 

 

There’s lots of systems in play including microservices. Often circuit breakers are good at preventing outages (you’ll note they’re actually pretty reliable) but like any platform, problems can happen. 

 

It’ll be back soon. The team knows about it. I’m however happy to have moved on from dealing with these incidents 😊

 

Best to not keep trying. Just try again later. You can actually hit your session limit really easily right now meaning you’ll get locked out for a bit seeing you can’t clear sessions, they’ll need to time out. 




danfaulknor
928 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3225226 1-May-2024 21:25
michaelmurfy:

 

Best to not keep trying. Just try again later. You can actually hit your session limit really easily right now meaning you’ll get locked out for a bit seeing you can’t clear sessions, they’ll need to time out. 

 

 

This is very useful to know! Definitely a bad habit to keep trying but here we are...




quebec

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3225245 1-May-2024 21:37
Seems to be working now

