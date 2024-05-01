As somebody who literally worked in that team on that platform for years I can tell you now this is an outage. Not somebody who started maintenance early etc.

They also release during the day without anyone noticing.

There’s lots of systems in play including microservices. Often circuit breakers are good at preventing outages (you’ll note they’re actually pretty reliable) but like any platform, problems can happen.

It’ll be back soon. The team knows about it. I’m however happy to have moved on from dealing with these incidents 😊

Best to not keep trying. Just try again later. You can actually hit your session limit really easily right now meaning you’ll get locked out for a bit seeing you can’t clear sessions, they’ll need to time out.