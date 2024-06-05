Hi all,

My wife and I have had a few offers turned down on houses we would like to buy, we believe it’s the subject to sale clause we always use that is putting sellers off. We obviously need to sell our house in order to secure funds for the new place, but we did not want to go on the market before finding a place to move in to as we might end up homeless on settlement date. I know there is a clause that can be used that says we need to find a place before settlement, but I believe this could put buyers off.

We understand that becoming a “cash buyer” would give us much more chance of getting an offer accepted on a place so we are thinking of biting the bullet and getting our place on the market and sold, all while trying to find a place we like and getting an offer accepted.

The thing is, even between a contract on the house we are selling going unconditional and the settlement date I don’t think we would yet be considered cash buyers as the cash does not end up with us until settlement date? Which obviously is the day we have to move out.

We can’t get preapproved for enough to cover the price range we are looking to purchase in, so we need to consider the money we get from the house sale as part of our funds, but I would not be comfortable making a cash offer without the money from our house sale sitting in our account as its not guaranteed? I keep thinking what if for some reason between a buyer for our house going unconditional and the settlement date the buyer of our house somehow can’t get or does not have the money to send through the lawyers to us on settlement date and we are legally committed to the purchase of a property?

Say we had sold unconditionally and we were sitting between going unconditional and settlement date of our place, is there an appealing way to make an offer on a place, saying the money is pretty much guaranteed but you will only know for sure on settlement date? Or is there something I am missing here such as once the contract for sale on our place has gone unconditional the buyers bank has to guarantee we will get the money on settlement? Agents have suggested to us selling with a long settlement, which sounds appealing, but the catch is we would have to wait longer for the money, which may put the sellers of houses we want off our offers? I know settlement can be brought forward if necessary but what if our buyer did not agree?

Or is the only way to truly become a cash buyer to sell, wait for settlement, move in to temporary accommodation and then start making offers? I am hoping this is not the case as this would be a huge hassle for my wife and I with a toddler!

If any one has any info/advice surrounding this it would be much appreciated, there is so much to get our heads around!