The RBNZ is running a survey here Digital cash in New Zealand | Moni-matihiko - How to provide feedback - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Citizen Space (rbnz.govt.nz), closing on 26 July 2024.

A comment I saw on LinkedIn:

Every digital cash attempt rationalisation always uses the same "appealing message": bypass banks, implying that Big Banks Are Evil (TM).

This seems to be the original message brought by Bitcoin at its launch precisely 15 years ago.

From the post above, "It could circumvent commercial banks completely, because other companies could provide the wallets to hold our digital money."

You just need a quick look around to see that other companies providing wallets aren't doing a good job at keeping people's assets safe. Here's an always good, updated list: Web3 is Going Just Great (web3isgoinggreat.com)

Again, I am not saying anything about digital cash. I am pointing out that the "Why?" is not quite flushed out yet and I certainly don't trust other non-finance companies with money.