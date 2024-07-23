I have just received a new routine replacement VISA card from a major NZ bank, interestingly sixteen months before the current one expires, with instructions to begin using it immediately.

The card arrived with a note saying it was activated, meaning that I did not have to insert the card at a payment terminal and key my PIN to activate it, nor use any activation functionality on my smartphone app for that bank.

In the event that the envelope in the mail with the card went astray or was intercepted by someone who then went shopping with my new card and used it and found it was activated, they could have had a spending spree.

I would not have known anything until I either tried to use my current card and found it was now inactive or I received my monthly bill and found lots of fraudulent transactions incurred by someone else.

Perhaps I'm too cynical, however I begin to wonder if the contactless payment 'service fee' is actually the banks cunningly collecting funds from card holders that are later used for refunds for fraud like I have just described, caused in part by questionable bank processes.