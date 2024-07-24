kingdragonfly

Open bridging loans (where you need to draw funds for a new house purchase but you do not yet have an unconditional offer on your existing house) are almost impossible to get at the moment - banks are just not approving them for the simple reason that the market is so volatile. Banks do not want to put customers in a position where they have taken on new lending, but the value of the old/original house is potentially going down while waiting for an offer - and the unknown length of time it may take to even get an offer at all.

We unsuccessfully tried to get bridging finance about a year ago - our broker tried his best but no bank was interested, despite the fact that our current home loan balance is less than $100k, and from our own perspective we could easily afford to service the two loans at once.

So what I'm saying is that no bank is likely to approve a bridging loan unless you already have an unconditional offer on your existing property (aka a closed bridging loan, so-called as there is certainty of settlement on a known date).