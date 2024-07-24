Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementBridging mortgage loan? Tiny deposit. Thoughts?
kingdragonfly

10978 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#315540 24-Jul-2024 08:59
Send private message

In New Zealand, I'm getting close to retirement age, and my house is way too big.

I was looking at downsizing, and moving to somewhere rural. I currently do remote-only IT work.

I am considering short term renting elsewhere, selling current, and buying "new".

Downside is any short term rent I'm paying is just money thrown away, and means I have to move twice.

On the plus side, it would give the maximum options if things went seriously bad: lots of saving, only a rental holding me to a place. There are few jobs nationwide I could fill if I lost my job, so I'd probably have to retire early / temporarily move to Australia if things went south.

Anyhow, does anyone have any experience with bridging loans?

I'd put my my fully paid home, plus the home I'd be purchasing for collateral, but have almost no deposit.

I'm still employed, for 5 years, so I still have salary. I just squeaked past an organization restructuring, so I figure I have a least a year's incoming salary.

Hopefully the NZ economy will pick up.

The Press: ‘It’s insane’: Single job ad attracts almost 1500 applicants

When a Christchurch entertainment venue advertised for an “enthusiastic and versatile all-rounder”, it got more enthusiasm than it expected.

Logan McMillan - who co-owns CodeBreaker escape room, Serve Ping Pong Club and Duel Darts - was astonished at the rate applications flooded in for the customer service role.

“It’s insane.

“It was right from day one. Normally you’d get between 40 and 80 for a job like this - it’s almost up to 1500,” he said.

The position is for 30 to 40 hours’ work a week, including evenings and weekends. It pays between $26 and $30 an hour.

By Monday, three weeks after posting the ad on employment website Seek, it had attracted 1480 applicants.
...

Create new topic
nzkc
1547 posts

Uber Geek


  #3263865 24-Jul-2024 09:17
Send private message

My advice is simple: talk to a mortgage broker.

 

Let them find out what options banks are open to offering you and then pick the one that suits you best. We've just been able to buy a second home without selling our first and it doesn't involve a bridging loan. Our circumstances are going to be different to yours though :)

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Wheelbarrow01
1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3263877 24-Jul-2024 09:28
Send private message

Open bridging loans (where you need to draw funds for a new house purchase but you do not yet have an unconditional offer on your existing house) are almost impossible to get at the moment - banks are just not approving them for the simple reason that the market is so volatile. Banks do not want to put customers in a position where they have taken on new lending, but the value of the old/original house is potentially going down while waiting for an offer - and the unknown length of time it may take to even get an offer at all.

 

We unsuccessfully tried to get bridging finance about a year ago - our broker tried his best but no bank was interested, despite the fact that our current home loan balance is less than $100k, and from our own perspective we could easily afford to service the two loans at once.

 

So what I'm saying is that no bank is likely to approve a bridging loan unless you already have an unconditional offer on your existing property (aka a closed bridging loan, so-called as there is certainty of settlement on a known date).

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3263891 24-Jul-2024 09:32
Send private message

Your situation seems similar to the one in this thread and this. You may like to see what was discussed there.

 

The main advice there was like the advice above - talk to a broker or to a lawyer.

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Eva888
2336 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3263966 24-Jul-2024 13:59
Send private message

Since you’ve got a portable job have you considered housesitting as an option instead of renting. Also a good way to test an area you might like to live.

 

In this market which is getting worse for sellers I wouldn’t be considering any bridging loans. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright