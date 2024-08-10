Hi Team,

Many weeks ago I used an online calculator to determine how much we would get with the tax relief. The money that was calculated was $45.65 for both me and my wife, this is with us having two kids over three and the incomes are $71760 and $37538. You can punch these figures into the calculator here... https://budget.govt.nz/taxcalculator/

Now the problem is, when we received our increases, I received $16.45, and my wife... who works school hours, she got $2.16.

So we are well short of the mark. To be clear in the last 12 months our rates bill went up over $700 and we are now incurring RUC for the electric vehicle which comes to around $650 per year. Those two increases alone come to around $26 per week.

Now the interesting thing is... if I go back to the calculator and say that we have no children, then the amount we receives goes down to $37.09.

So this raises 2 questions...



Why is the amount lower if you don't have children and how are parents receiving the extra parent amount?



Why is the amount we are receiving about half of the childless amount when we have kids?



If the new tax changes only have to do with adjusting tax brackets... why does having kids make a difference at all?



If anyone can help shed light on what's going on here I would appreciate it.

Matt.