keriboi

274 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315850 22-Aug-2024 14:29
Due for a refix this December and thinking its time to look at other banks to see who will switch for the best rate. Which company has the best app/website. Currently with ASB and its ok.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
Senecio
2681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274492 22-Aug-2024 14:38
I'm happy with the ANZ app, but I can't compare it to anything else as we've banked with ANZ for the last 7-8 years. I haven't set foot in, logged into the website or made a phone call to ANZ in that time. Everything is done via the app.

 
 
 
 

Stu1
1709 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3274494 22-Aug-2024 14:40
What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274495 22-Aug-2024 14:43
bnz app I find very good with MFA provided thru the bnz app and not via SMS



turtleattacks
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3274498 22-Aug-2024 14:50
We have ASB, ANZ and BNZ. 

 

BNZ and ANZ are probably the best. 

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3274499 22-Aug-2024 14:52
Well, I can tell you the TSB app kinda sucks. 

I quite like the ANZ or ASB apps to be perfectly honest. They're really easy to use. 

mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274502 22-Aug-2024 15:06
turtleattacks:

 

We have ASB, ANZ and BNZ. 

 

BNZ and ANZ are probably the best. 

 

 

 

 

I find the BNZ one sucks as there are things that you can't do through it such as setting up TDs and have to use the website version. I find Westpacs one of the better ones. ANZs is ok as is ASBs. ASBs actual website online banking though is a bit of a mess with new and old bits to it.  Kiwibank is also ok, except it seems really dated. But the apps for banks are usually more crippled in features than the desktop version. 

johno1234
2705 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274503 22-Aug-2024 15:11
keriboi:

 

Due for a refix this December and thinking its time to look at other banks to see who will switch for the best rate. Which company has the best app/website. Currently with ASB and its ok.

 

 

 

 

Not Kiwibank.



allan
2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274505 22-Aug-2024 15:18
I use ANZ and TSB on Android. ANZ is pretty good, TSB is functional, but a bit clunky.

tdgeek
29602 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274506 22-Aug-2024 15:20
Westpac for me. Its all there, for my use case at least

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3274508 22-Aug-2024 15:21
Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons

 

I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.

 

I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).

 

I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.

michaelmurfy
meow
13203 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274510 22-Aug-2024 15:28
BNZ then ANZ. 

 

I find personally the other banks are quite behind now. 




mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274511 22-Aug-2024 15:30
jonathan18:

 

Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons

 

I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.

 

I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).

 

I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.

 

 

 

 

Apparently  RB  they are getting rid of the digipass and using the app instead. But it doesn't even allow touch ID for logging in. Also RBs secure messaging is poor. You get no alerts or email that they have replied and they have a character limit. I mean WTH. So you often have to send messages in multiple messages. However TSBs also doesn't have touch ID. 

 

 

 

Maybe BNZ  have updated their app since I last tried, but when trying to setup a TD it sent me to the website URL.

Stu1
1709 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3274518 22-Aug-2024 16:00
mattwnz:

 

jonathan18:

 

Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons

 

I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.

 

I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).

 

I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.

 

 

 

 

Apparently  RB  they are getting rid of the digipass and using the app instead. But it doesn't even allow touch ID for logging in. Also RBs secure messaging is poor. You get no alerts or email that they have replied and they have a character limit. I mean WTH. So you often have to send messages in multiple messages. However TSBs also doesn't have touch ID. 

 

 

 

Maybe BNZ  have updated their app since I last tried, but when trying to setup a TD it sent me to the website URL.

 

 

 

 

RB is pretty average,  The messaging is average i wouldn’t recommend it for everyday banking but ok for checking a TD or Notice Saver 

panther2
368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3274519 22-Aug-2024 16:03
Use ASB ANZ and westpac

I like the debit card controls ASB app has but no preference


KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274520 22-Aug-2024 16:03
Kiwibank is my main bank. Find the Kiwibank app to be good enough -- I can check my balances, transfer funds, check transaction history, copy account number, put cards on hold, add cards to Google Pay, cancel credit cards, etc. Don't really know of any missing functions -- if there are any then internet banking will have it. One important point to note is their app is separate from their web-based internet banking. It's not unheard of to have stuff only work in the app e.g. cancelling credit cards can be done in app but not on the web (have to send a message through to the team for this to be done manually).

 

Still have some accounts with ASB. Last I looked the ASB app seemed to be rather simple -- good for your grandma but perhaps not very good if you need other functionality.

 

ANZ is another I still have accounts with and they seemed OK -- on par with Kiwibank apart from some weird issues I had with activating a Google Pay card which apparently requires a call to ANZ before that function is enabled. But yeah most stuff can be done in app.

 

Have previously been with Westpac and if it's still the same, then its basically just their standard internet banking using responsive design to fit on mobile screens (and I do wonder if it's just a webview of some kind to their website). Running both mobile and web off the same responsive design platform mean feature parity between mobile and web is usually pretty good though IIRC -- not often there's something that only works on one or the other.

 

BNZ I thought was quite cool but haven't used BNZ for some time. Out of all the apps I've used BNZ seemed to be more modern, using new UX ideas such as custom icons, drag-and-drop to transfer funds, etc. I haven't used BNZ for some years and I still see BNZ as more modern than the current Kiwibank/ASB/ANZ apps.

 

TBH they all more or less do the same thing. I wouldn't choose a bank (out of those listed above) based on the app from what I've seen. YMMV.

 

I've heard bad stuff about TSB though -- so the comment above about TSB isn't surprising. I have a friend with TSB who complains 'I can't do anything on the TSB app, it's so useless'.

 1 | 2 | 3
