Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons

I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.

I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).

I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.