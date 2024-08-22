Due for a refix this December and thinking its time to look at other banks to see who will switch for the best rate. Which company has the best app/website. Currently with ASB and its ok.
I'm happy with the ANZ app, but I can't compare it to anything else as we've banked with ANZ for the last 7-8 years. I haven't set foot in, logged into the website or made a phone call to ANZ in that time. Everything is done via the app.
bnz app I find very good with MFA provided thru the bnz app and not via SMS
We have ASB, ANZ and BNZ.
BNZ and ANZ are probably the best.
Well, I can tell you the TSB app kinda sucks.
I quite like the ANZ or ASB apps to be perfectly honest. They're really easy to use.
turtleattacks:
We have ASB, ANZ and BNZ.
BNZ and ANZ are probably the best.
I find the BNZ one sucks as there are things that you can't do through it such as setting up TDs and have to use the website version. I find Westpacs one of the better ones. ANZs is ok as is ASBs. ASBs actual website online banking though is a bit of a mess with new and old bits to it. Kiwibank is also ok, except it seems really dated. But the apps for banks are usually more crippled in features than the desktop version.
keriboi:
Due for a refix this December and thinking its time to look at other banks to see who will switch for the best rate. Which company has the best app/website. Currently with ASB and its ok.
Not Kiwibank.
I use ANZ and TSB on Android. ANZ is pretty good, TSB is functional, but a bit clunky.
Westpac for me. Its all there, for my use case at least
Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons
I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.
I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).
I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.
BNZ then ANZ.
I find personally the other banks are quite behind now.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
jonathan18:
Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons
I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.
I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).
I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.
Apparently RB they are getting rid of the digipass and using the app instead. But it doesn't even allow touch ID for logging in. Also RBs secure messaging is poor. You get no alerts or email that they have replied and they have a character limit. I mean WTH. So you often have to send messages in multiple messages. However TSBs also doesn't have touch ID.
Maybe BNZ have updated their app since I last tried, but when trying to setup a TD it sent me to the website URL.
mattwnz:
jonathan18:
Stu1: What are your requirements? .They all have different features and benefits . I am using ANZ,BNZ, Westpac, CoOp and Rabobank at the moment with different accounts each one has its own pros and cons
I use a similar number - BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, SBS and Rabobank - and the last of these stands head and shoulders above the others as the worst banking app I've ever used. As some examples, still no app-based 2FA (they're sticking with their digipass device) and still no fingerprint login with the Android app.
I've previously been really happy with the BNZ app but find the way they now manage messages just bizarre - the old type can now only be responded to via the website, and they seem to be handled in different ways. Though I would adjust something noted above re the BNZ app: one can set up standard term deposits via the app; what one can't do is set up term PIEs (though these can be arranged via messaging). @mattwnz, perhaps it's those you're referring to? (Although another issue is one can't set up TDs in joint names if one doesn't already have a joint transaction account - that caused problems for us recently that took SO long to resolve!).
I have no issues with the Kiwibank app, though similarly I'd prefer it if they brought in 21st century 2FA - they're still using passphrase-based options ('What secondary school did you go to?' type ones), which again in 2024 is somewhat behind the times.
Apparently RB they are getting rid of the digipass and using the app instead. But it doesn't even allow touch ID for logging in. Also RBs secure messaging is poor. You get no alerts or email that they have replied and they have a character limit. I mean WTH. So you often have to send messages in multiple messages. However TSBs also doesn't have touch ID.
Maybe BNZ have updated their app since I last tried, but when trying to setup a TD it sent me to the website URL.
RB is pretty average, The messaging is average i wouldn’t recommend it for everyday banking but ok for checking a TD or Notice Saver
Kiwibank is my main bank. Find the Kiwibank app to be good enough -- I can check my balances, transfer funds, check transaction history, copy account number, put cards on hold, add cards to Google Pay, cancel credit cards, etc. Don't really know of any missing functions -- if there are any then internet banking will have it. One important point to note is their app is separate from their web-based internet banking. It's not unheard of to have stuff only work in the app e.g. cancelling credit cards can be done in app but not on the web (have to send a message through to the team for this to be done manually).
Still have some accounts with ASB. Last I looked the ASB app seemed to be rather simple -- good for your grandma but perhaps not very good if you need other functionality.
ANZ is another I still have accounts with and they seemed OK -- on par with Kiwibank apart from some weird issues I had with activating a Google Pay card which apparently requires a call to ANZ before that function is enabled. But yeah most stuff can be done in app.
Have previously been with Westpac and if it's still the same, then its basically just their standard internet banking using responsive design to fit on mobile screens (and I do wonder if it's just a webview of some kind to their website). Running both mobile and web off the same responsive design platform mean feature parity between mobile and web is usually pretty good though IIRC -- not often there's something that only works on one or the other.
BNZ I thought was quite cool but haven't used BNZ for some time. Out of all the apps I've used BNZ seemed to be more modern, using new UX ideas such as custom icons, drag-and-drop to transfer funds, etc. I haven't used BNZ for some years and I still see BNZ as more modern than the current Kiwibank/ASB/ANZ apps.
TBH they all more or less do the same thing. I wouldn't choose a bank (out of those listed above) based on the app from what I've seen. YMMV.
I've heard bad stuff about TSB though -- so the comment above about TSB isn't surprising. I have a friend with TSB who complains 'I can't do anything on the TSB app, it's so useless'.