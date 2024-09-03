Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFinance and wealth managementCurious response from Sharesies on NZX '1Y High' price inaccuracy
#315969 3-Sep-2024 16:27
I recently sold a small parcel of TAH for $2.10 per share.  The '1Y High quoted price after the sale was $2.04.  When I asked Sharesies how come, they said that the 1Y data they report is supplied by the NZX and 'small value' sales may not be included.  My sale price was 26 August so I would have expected the NZX to have updated their data by now, but it still shows TAH 1Y High of $2.04.

 

Surely the size of the sale is irrelevant?  With the advent of small-investor sites like Sharesies, it is logical to expect that 'small value' sales volume has increased in recent years, so excluding small value sales is misleading even if there is just one sale at this price.




  #3278597 3-Sep-2024 16:34
Is it possible to go and set a high buy price for a share? (I literally don't know)... If it's possible for me to set a buy order for $10/share for TAH, and precisely 1 share is sold at that price, it's way more misleading to report that as the yearly high.

 

(Maybe you can't do this - I don't know)

 

Cheers - N




  #3278696 4-Sep-2024 09:18
Could be the 1Y high close rather than 1Y high intraday? 




  #3278761 4-Sep-2024 11:15
It could be something to do with the fact via Sharesies you are not participating in the share market under your own identity. Sharesies does transactions in bulk on behalf of all their customers -- so rather than "YOU" making a transaction it's actually "SHARESIES" making a transaction for you plus a number of other people. Perhaps they combined your purchase with someone else's purcahse and the total is averaged out to $2.04 for the entire Sharesies transaction. So from the NZX they only see one transaction from Sharesies and that is how they calculate the amount they've got.

 

It's also possibly the high is actually the 99% percentile or some such margin to avoid including outliers.



Sounds like it's volume weighted which isn't hugely uncommon




