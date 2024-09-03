I recently sold a small parcel of TAH for $2.10 per share. The '1Y High quoted price after the sale was $2.04. When I asked Sharesies how come, they said that the 1Y data they report is supplied by the NZX and 'small value' sales may not be included. My sale price was 26 August so I would have expected the NZX to have updated their data by now, but it still shows TAH 1Y High of $2.04.

Surely the size of the sale is irrelevant? With the advent of small-investor sites like Sharesies, it is logical to expect that 'small value' sales volume has increased in recent years, so excluding small value sales is misleading even if there is just one sale at this price.