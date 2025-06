Hi All,

i have managed to paid off my main house mortgage. 🥳

I have three rentals and they have at least 50% mortgage on each on them.

for the rentals I always pay the bare minimum, all the efforts went to my main house.

now that the main house mortgage has been paid i dont know what to do with the spare money.

should I start paying off the rentals or invest in something else and keep paying the minimum on the rentals?

cheers.