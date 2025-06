As mentioned already, the switching process is easy. Just sign up with the new one and they sort it all.

Not really answering the original question but gives an excuse to post my experience. We were previously with Genesis and switched to Powershop about 3-4 years ago. Used to make use of the occasional free period Genesis would give you and we got one of a few hours which we thought we had booked for a Sunday afternoon. Blasted everything (heater, washing, dryer, dehumidifier, oven for meal prep etc) then a few days later once the usage updated on the app it allocated it to the Friday when we were out at work so nothing got used other than the standard $1 or so an afternoon with noone home might cost (the Sunday afternoon we thought we were using it was about $17).

Jumped on their live chat and asked if it could be corrected as our usage clearly showed when we thought we were using it and when noone was home and got told we must have booked it for the Friday and it can't be changed. Threatened to move companies in that case as I'd had a couple of quotes (which was true) and they said "sorry you feel that way but it's been allocated to the day you chose." I'd been trying to get my now wife (then partner) to switch to Powershop who I'd previously been happy with before we lived together but she had a thing about not wanting to change from providers she'd always been with and who her parents always used. It was the "sorry you feel that way" comment that flicked the switch for her that you don't have to stay loyal to companies as they don't care about you. For the sake of a $17 credit they lost a long term customer who'd have probably stayed for life.