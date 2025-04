I got the app set up on my phone a couple of weeks back.

That logs in ok today (with the 6 digit PIN I set up at the time).

If you go to their website and try and log in - you get two options:

"Log in with Digipass" and "Log in with Secure Code".

Once you get rid of the Digipass, you need to use the "Secure Code".

For some reason Chrome is spitting up "Unauthorised" - will have to investigate.

If I try and log in with Edge browser, I have to enter my account number and password, then open the phone app, log into that, then click on the 'shield' icon down on the bottom right of the screen.

That has a code that changes every 60 seconds or so - you have to enter that into your browser session - and then log in.

Their migration seems a bit 'bumpy' and its not the smoothest transition I have seen - but it is working...

EDIT: FWIW, I cleared the chrome site data for rabobank and its logging in fine on chrome now.

Open rabobank.co.nz, click on the 'site information' icon next to the url in the omnibar. Click 'cookies and site data', 'manage site data', delete the site data for the two rabobank sites.