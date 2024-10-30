Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



Finance and wealth management
Australia's national QR code payment system

gzt

gzt

16846 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#317622 30-Oct-2024 21:18
Australia has a new national payment system based on QR codes and supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia:

 

AFR: This new way to pay – which will be enabled in Chemist Warehouse stores and online early next year – has been created by Waave. The start-up was acquired this week by Banked, another fintech based in the United Kingdom and backed by National Australia Bank and Citi. NAB and Banked are working together to offer Pay by Bank to NAB’s business customers. Payments will move across a domestic system known as the “new payments platform”, built by the major banks and RBA to compete with Mastercard and Visa. The new system includes PayTo – although NAB and Banked prefer the Pay by Bank branding – which allows merchants to extract funds straight from a customer’s bank account. Once enabled, customers won’t need a card, just their mobile phone. There’s no need to create an account or use another app. Rather, purchasers will take a picture of a QR code displayed on the payment terminal and authorise the payment by tapping a button on their handset.

 

The article sounds like Australian consumers are carrying only one card and that card defaults to credit and incurs a merchant fee. Personally I have a separate EFTPOS card and always use that. Flybys and all that nonsense really does not interest me. I use credit card only for large purchases, also for recurring payments because there is usually no alternative except direct debit authorisation, and actually in a lot of situations where the eftpos terminal is badly maintained and does not work properly so paywave, or it is badly positioned for accurate use like the in-store kiosk McDonalds and Burger King terminals just above knee height and recessed. So, actually I end up using credit/paywave frequently although I'd prefer to avoid it.




mentalinc
3159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303436 30-Oct-2024 21:27
Sounds a bit like this https://blog.bnz.co.nz/2024/10/new-app-set-to-slash-payment-fees-and-transform-how-nzers-manage-their-money 

 

But isn't it ultimately just a Wechat pay clone?




rugrat
3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303445 30-Oct-2024 22:32
With surcharges being added to payWave, I hope something like the above comes to NZ.

 

To avoid the surcharges, I have to carry a card on me which seems a step backwards.

 

All payment terminals I’ve put card in have worked fine, just more chance of losing card then phone, plus with card there is a risk of someone seeing your PIN when enter.

Kyanar
4089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3303586 31-Oct-2024 09:56
gzt:

 

The article sounds like Australian consumers are carrying only one card and that card defaults to credit and incurs a merchant fee. Personally I have a separate EFTPOS card and always use that. Flybys and all that nonsense really does not interest me. I use credit card only for large purchases, also for recurring payments because there is usually no alternative except direct debit authorisation, and actually in a lot of situations where the eftpos terminal is badly maintained and does not work properly so paywave, or it is badly positioned for accurate use like the in-store kiosk McDonalds and Burger King terminals just above knee height and recessed. So, actually I end up using credit/paywave frequently although I'd prefer to avoid it.

 

 

You are correct, but you also miss a key element of Australia's payment system - eftpos is not free. The interchange is low, but many carriers charge a blended fee for all payment methods, including eftpos. Meaning, that 1.5%? It includes chq/sav. We do have one thing you don't back home though - contactless eftpos. Which, thanks to Merchant Choice Routing/Least Cost Routing, sometimes means a tap incurs a minimal or no surcharge depending how the merchant sets up their surcharging system (this comes in handy at Aldi, who don't surcharge eftpos since the interchange is so low).

 

You are incorrect in stating that Waave is "backed by the RBA," though. It's just utilising the PayTo rails implemented as part of NPP. Anyone can do that—Stripe, Square, or anyone else.



gzt

gzt

16846 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303759 31-Oct-2024 13:37
mentalinc: Sounds a bit like this https://blog.bnz.co.nz/2024/10/new-app-set-to-slash-payment-fees-and-transform-how-nzers-manage-their-money

 

That one mentions merchant rates of 0.39% and 0.59% commission. It is a saving compared to Mastercard and Visa.

 

The Australian effort in contrast is transaction fee only and below or equal to the standard eftpos flat rate transaction fee.

gzt

gzt

16846 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303760 31-Oct-2024 13:38
Kyanar: You are incorrect in stating that Waave is "backed by the RBA," though.

 

That is stated by the article, yes.

Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3303855 31-Oct-2024 19:21
When I went to India earlier this year everybody is using something similar there to pay for everything. 

openmedia
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303954 1-Nov-2024 07:24
Wombat1:

 

When I went to India earlier this year everybody is using something similar there to pay for everything. 

 

 

UPI in India is everywhere, but really difficult at present to use if you're from overseas

 

One way the Govt managed to drive adoption was remove a lot of the lowest forms of legal tender, so that even small vendors, like the Chaiwala on the street, switched to UPI.




SpartanVXL
1246 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303994 1-Nov-2024 09:22
Thats probably the most frustrating part of QR payments, if you are in the system and everything works it’s great, nice and convenient. If you are outside of the system, tourist etc. and it doesn’t work it’s incredibly frustrating to deal with when you have funds ready to go.

I suppose companies like Wise would corner this market if they were able to quickly integrate different countries QR payment systems to their app.

nztim
3687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3303997 1-Nov-2024 09:46
rugrat:

 

With surcharges being added to payWave, I hope something like the above comes to NZ.

 

To avoid the surcharges, I have to carry a card on me which seems a step backwards.

 

All payment terminals I’ve put card in have worked fine, just more chance of losing card then phone, plus with card there is a risk of someone seeing your PIN when enter.

 

 

And some retailers point blank refuse to accept payWave because of the surcharges




