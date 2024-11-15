Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementBest way to invest kids savings in shares?
Batman

Mad Scientist
29781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317794 15-Nov-2024 11:07
Send private message

So kids have a savings account. What's the best way to invest for them? I'm thinking shares. Do i buy the shares myself using something like CMCmarkets, or put it in kiwisaver? or something else?

 

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309320 15-Nov-2024 11:25
Send private message

unless you want to trade on specific stocks  the easiest buy and hold  spread option is to invest via an ETF,  (exchange traded fund) either a global or US based one to spread the risk, 

 

You can do that via Sharsies or similar to keep costs down....



jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3309322 15-Nov-2024 11:38
Send private message

While I'm sure others will encourage investing in shares, including on platforms like Sharesies etc, we chose to go down the route of managed funds, as we have for our own savings (tried a couple of times with Sharesies but simply don't have the interest or knowledge in it to make it worthwhile). I had a direct conversation with the kids about it (as it's their money), so they decided how much to put into what fund etc, and I let them know monthly how they're doing, so a good opportunity to grow knowledge without having to be too hands-on. They're with Fisher Funds, as it bought up KiwiWealth, but these days I'd have suggested Milford, which I've found good for both KiwiSaver and managed funds. 

 

Obviously so many options out there and as many opinions! Money Hub can be a good source of info, though: https://www.moneyhub.co.nz/investing-for-kids.html

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79413 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309334 15-Nov-2024 12:21
Send private message

You can open a Sharesies account for kids (affiliate link), and indicate at which age the account "ownership" is transferred to them.

 

Or you can open a KiwiSaver account and benefit from the money the government puts in there every year, providing you also put some in. The downside is that the Kiwisaver is tied up until retirement or early withdrawal for a first-home buy.

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



huckster
844 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309335 15-Nov-2024 12:26
Send private message

freitasm:

 

You can open a Sharesies account for kids (affiliate link), and indicate at which age the account "ownership" is transferred to them.

 

Or you can open a KiwiSaver account and benefit from the money the government puts in there every year, providing you also put some in. The downside is that the Kiwisaver is tied up until retirement or early withdrawal for a first-home buy.

 

 

You don't get the Government contribution if you are under 18.

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309336 15-Nov-2024 12:28
Send private message

freitasm:

 

You can open a Sharesies account for kids (affiliate link), and indicate at which age the account "ownership" is transferred to them.

 

Or you can open a KiwiSaver account and benefit from the money the government puts in there every year, providing you also put some in. The downside is that the Kiwisaver is tied up until retirement or early withdrawal for a first-home buy.

 

 

Nope, under 18s don't get the government $500/year matching

 

https://www.amp.co.nz/kiwisaver/kiwisaver-for-under-18s

 

 

 

  • Under 18s are not eligible to receive compulsory employer contributions or government contributions.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79413 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309340 15-Nov-2024 12:31
Send private message

No? You learn something new every day.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

cddt
1586 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309342 15-Nov-2024 12:33
Send private message

Uff CMC Markets is not an investment platform, it's a trading platform. Not ideal for long term investment. Basically gambling if you don't know what you're doing. And even if you do know what you're doing, there's a good chance you'll be losing money too. 

 

 

 

Something like Simplicity, InvestNow, Kernel, etc. is what you are looking for. I believe some are offering reduced account fees for <18. 

 

 

 

 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3309372 15-Nov-2024 13:30
Send private message

freitasm:

 

No? You learn something new every day.

 

 

Yep, and it's why it's difficult to provide a strong rationale as to why kids <18 should bother joining KS.

 

My oldest got his first job a few months back, which is when I found out about the lack of govt contribution as I had previously been suggesting he start contributing. (He already has a KS account as I got both our kids enrolled when the govt was still providing a $1000 lump sum.) 

 

It's now, therefore, a matter of persuading him to start when he turns 18; that's, I guess, why it can make sense to contribute when < 18, ie it normalises saving (and it's already coming out of the pay packet.)

 

And this is where I think managed funds are quite a good alternative for kids as the options are incredibly similar to Kiwisaver, ie the same provider will offer very similar funds (eg Milford Kiwisaver; Milford investment funds), so they'll get used to the concept, terms, products etc. 

mkissin
392 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3309378 15-Nov-2024 14:09
Send private message

When I did this for my kids, I just opened High Growth accounts with Simplicity (1 each in my name and my wife's, due to the way Simplicity works).

 

This had two benefits for me...

 

I have control over the money, so if one of my kids isn't making great life choices at 18, they won't just automatically get the money.

 

They'll be able to access it early if they're wanting to use it for any of a myriad of good uses before they hit 65...by which time it'll be closing in on the year 2100 and the earth may just be a smoking crater.

 

Your milage may vary on one or other of these points.

MadEngineer
4325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3309383 15-Nov-2024 14:24
Send private message

freitasm:

No? You learn something new every day.

Yeah they dropped this maybe 10 years go, pretty stink.

I’d still personally recommend KiwiSaver and for a kid stick them on the highest gain+risk plan that your chosen provider has.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Batman

Mad Scientist
29781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309393 15-Nov-2024 15:10
Send private message

cddt:

 

Uff CMC Markets is not an investment platform, it's a trading platform. Not ideal for long term investment. Basically gambling if you don't know what you're doing. And even if you do know what you're doing, there's a good chance you'll be losing money too. 

 

 

 

Something like Simplicity, InvestNow, Kernel, etc. is what you are looking for. I believe some are offering reduced account fees for <18. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

thanks, let me check out the ones you mentioned

ascroft
400 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3309395 15-Nov-2024 15:11
Send private message

Read up on how KS can be used to buy your first house……

 

That might temper the desire to take on too much investment risk.

 

Mark




common sense is not very common

Batman

Mad Scientist
29781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309396 15-Nov-2024 15:14
Send private message

cddt:

 

Uff CMC Markets is not an investment platform, it's a trading platform. Not ideal for long term investment. Basically gambling if you don't know what you're doing. And even if you do know what you're doing, there's a good chance you'll be losing money too. 

 

 

 

Something like Simplicity, InvestNow, Kernel, etc. is what you are looking for. I believe some are offering reduced account fees for <18. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

how do these perform compared to Milford?

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309397 15-Nov-2024 15:17
Send private message

ascroft:

 

Read up on how KS can be used to buy your first house……

 

That might temper the desire to take on too much investment risk.

 

Mark

 

 

If they are young <10, its still a likely 15 year+ minimum investment horizon, that can handle plenty of risk...

tweake
2425 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309401 15-Nov-2024 15:44
Send private message

Batman:

 

So kids have a savings account. What's the best way to invest for them? I'm thinking shares. Do i buy the shares myself using something like CMCmarkets, or put it in kiwisaver? or something else?

 

Thanks

 

 

i would do kiwi saver to start with.

 

the reason being is KS is hard to access, more importantly hard for other people to access. so many times that people setup accounts/investment for kids, and it gets cleaned out in the divorce, scammers, hacks, family members drug problem etc. or it gets cleaned out as soon as kids get access to it. this is why govt proposed opening up KS for other things so certain industries (like housing) could profit by cleaning out peoples KS accounts.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 