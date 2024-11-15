So kids have a savings account. What's the best way to invest for them? I'm thinking shares. Do i buy the shares myself using something like CMCmarkets, or put it in kiwisaver? or something else?
Thanks
unless you want to trade on specific stocks the easiest buy and hold spread option is to invest via an ETF, (exchange traded fund) either a global or US based one to spread the risk,
You can do that via Sharsies or similar to keep costs down....
While I'm sure others will encourage investing in shares, including on platforms like Sharesies etc, we chose to go down the route of managed funds, as we have for our own savings (tried a couple of times with Sharesies but simply don't have the interest or knowledge in it to make it worthwhile). I had a direct conversation with the kids about it (as it's their money), so they decided how much to put into what fund etc, and I let them know monthly how they're doing, so a good opportunity to grow knowledge without having to be too hands-on. They're with Fisher Funds, as it bought up KiwiWealth, but these days I'd have suggested Milford, which I've found good for both KiwiSaver and managed funds.
Obviously so many options out there and as many opinions! Money Hub can be a good source of info, though: https://www.moneyhub.co.nz/investing-for-kids.html
You can open a Sharesies account for kids (affiliate link), and indicate at which age the account "ownership" is transferred to them.
Or you can open a KiwiSaver account and benefit from the money the government puts in there every year, providing you also put some in. The downside is that the Kiwisaver is tied up until retirement or early withdrawal for a first-home buy.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
freitasm:
You can open a Sharesies account for kids (affiliate link), and indicate at which age the account "ownership" is transferred to them.
Or you can open a KiwiSaver account and benefit from the money the government puts in there every year, providing you also put some in. The downside is that the Kiwisaver is tied up until retirement or early withdrawal for a first-home buy.
You don't get the Government contribution if you are under 18.
freitasm:
You can open a Sharesies account for kids (affiliate link), and indicate at which age the account "ownership" is transferred to them.
Or you can open a KiwiSaver account and benefit from the money the government puts in there every year, providing you also put some in. The downside is that the Kiwisaver is tied up until retirement or early withdrawal for a first-home buy.
Nope, under 18s don't get the government $500/year matching
https://www.amp.co.nz/kiwisaver/kiwisaver-for-under-18s
No? You learn something new every day.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Uff CMC Markets is not an investment platform, it's a trading platform. Not ideal for long term investment. Basically gambling if you don't know what you're doing. And even if you do know what you're doing, there's a good chance you'll be losing money too.
Something like Simplicity, InvestNow, Kernel, etc. is what you are looking for. I believe some are offering reduced account fees for <18.
freitasm:
No? You learn something new every day.
Yep, and it's why it's difficult to provide a strong rationale as to why kids <18 should bother joining KS.
My oldest got his first job a few months back, which is when I found out about the lack of govt contribution as I had previously been suggesting he start contributing. (He already has a KS account as I got both our kids enrolled when the govt was still providing a $1000 lump sum.)
It's now, therefore, a matter of persuading him to start when he turns 18; that's, I guess, why it can make sense to contribute when < 18, ie it normalises saving (and it's already coming out of the pay packet.)
And this is where I think managed funds are quite a good alternative for kids as the options are incredibly similar to Kiwisaver, ie the same provider will offer very similar funds (eg Milford Kiwisaver; Milford investment funds), so they'll get used to the concept, terms, products etc.
When I did this for my kids, I just opened High Growth accounts with Simplicity (1 each in my name and my wife's, due to the way Simplicity works).
This had two benefits for me...
I have control over the money, so if one of my kids isn't making great life choices at 18, they won't just automatically get the money.
They'll be able to access it early if they're wanting to use it for any of a myriad of good uses before they hit 65...by which time it'll be closing in on the year 2100 and the earth may just be a smoking crater.
Your milage may vary on one or other of these points.
freitasm:Yeah they dropped this maybe 10 years go, pretty stink.
No? You learn something new every day.
cddt:
Uff CMC Markets is not an investment platform, it's a trading platform. Not ideal for long term investment. Basically gambling if you don't know what you're doing. And even if you do know what you're doing, there's a good chance you'll be losing money too.
Something like Simplicity, InvestNow, Kernel, etc. is what you are looking for. I believe some are offering reduced account fees for <18.
thanks, let me check out the ones you mentioned
Read up on how KS can be used to buy your first house……
That might temper the desire to take on too much investment risk.
Mark
common sense is not very common
cddt:
Uff CMC Markets is not an investment platform, it's a trading platform. Not ideal for long term investment. Basically gambling if you don't know what you're doing. And even if you do know what you're doing, there's a good chance you'll be losing money too.
Something like Simplicity, InvestNow, Kernel, etc. is what you are looking for. I believe some are offering reduced account fees for <18.
how do these perform compared to Milford?
ascroft:
Read up on how KS can be used to buy your first house……
That might temper the desire to take on too much investment risk.
Mark
If they are young <10, its still a likely 15 year+ minimum investment horizon, that can handle plenty of risk...
Batman:
So kids have a savings account. What's the best way to invest for them? I'm thinking shares. Do i buy the shares myself using something like CMCmarkets, or put it in kiwisaver? or something else?
Thanks
i would do kiwi saver to start with.
the reason being is KS is hard to access, more importantly hard for other people to access. so many times that people setup accounts/investment for kids, and it gets cleaned out in the divorce, scammers, hacks, family members drug problem etc. or it gets cleaned out as soon as kids get access to it. this is why govt proposed opening up KS for other things so certain industries (like housing) could profit by cleaning out peoples KS accounts.