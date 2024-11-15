While I'm sure others will encourage investing in shares, including on platforms like Sharesies etc, we chose to go down the route of managed funds, as we have for our own savings (tried a couple of times with Sharesies but simply don't have the interest or knowledge in it to make it worthwhile). I had a direct conversation with the kids about it (as it's their money), so they decided how much to put into what fund etc, and I let them know monthly how they're doing, so a good opportunity to grow knowledge without having to be too hands-on. They're with Fisher Funds, as it bought up KiwiWealth, but these days I'd have suggested Milford, which I've found good for both KiwiSaver and managed funds.

Obviously so many options out there and as many opinions! Money Hub can be a good source of info, though: https://www.moneyhub.co.nz/investing-for-kids.html